Anna Wintour shocks with comment about David and Victoria Beckham

Anna Wintour has piped Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn to portray Victoria Beckham and David Beckham in a future feature film. Vogue's editor-in-chief sat down with the former Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer last month to discuss her new documentary with Netflix.

The 75-year-old editor endorsed Victoria's upcoming documentary and predicted it will be a knockout like her husband David's, with Beckham released late last year. However, the British editor already sees the makings of a feature biopic about the iconic couple and quizzed Posh Spice over the casting choices.

Anna said: "When the actual feature film comes out about the Beckhams, not the documentary, what would be your ideal casting for you, Victoria?"

Put on the spot, Victoria struggled to answer the question. She replied: "Oh my goodness, I don’t know. Goodness, I wasn't expecting that question. I don't know. Who do you think would be a good one?"

"I mean, I don't know, let's say Brad Pitt. He looks good."

Vogue's maestro forecasted Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn to portray the England football legend and British pop icon. Margaret, 30, has made quite a name for herself in recent years, having starred in Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things and Coralie Fargeat's The Substance. The American brunette beauty is also the daughter of For Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell.

Joe Alwyn, 33, is also a rising talent, having already appeared alongside Margaret in Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness. The English hunk knows all about celebrity romances, having previously dated Taylor Swift for six years.

In the Vogue interview, Victoria discussed her transition from '90s pop star to fashion mogul and revealed the new Netflix documentary will follow her business rather than a probe into her personal life.

The designer launched her eponymous label in 2008, with the brand today standing as a global empire, selling everything from luxury clothing to beauty products. Best-selling products include her iconic Satin Kajal Liner and the cult favourite Victoria Beckham Gathered Waist Midi-Dress, worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Queen Letizia of Spain even donned the lime green number when attending the reception for King Charles III's Coronation at Buckingham Palace.

However, viewers can expect snippets of Victoria's home life, with the series described as "an observational documentary following her, behind the scenes in Paris and with her family".

David's documentary on the other hand delved headfirst into the couple's love story and the pair spoke openly about the challenges they faced with paparazzi during a time of intense and sudden fame.