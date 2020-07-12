Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement to his actress girlfriend Nicola Peltz at the weekend, and fans were thrilled for the pair. The happy couple announced the news on Instagram, where Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, also shared their delight at the news.

The couple's official engagement photo showed them standing outside, gazing at each other adoringly, with Nicola's incredible diamond ring clearly visible. The actress also wore a flowing yellow dress from Victoria's collection, which looked stunning.

And that wasn't Victoria's only involvement in the photoshoot, as Nicola revealed on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old posted another snap from the special day, in which she wore the same dress but with a grey sweater over the top as she embraced her new fiancé, who was sitting on a bike.

Nicola captioned the image: "Yesterday was so beautiful thank you for the photo @victoriabeckham." The fashion designer shared her heartfelt congratulations for Brooklyn and Nicola on Instagram, writing: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

It's been a month of celebrations for the family, as David and Victoria celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on 4 July. Earlier this week, their youngest child, daughter Harper, turned nine and her doting mum gushed about her little girl, writing: "Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

Nicola posted the sweet behind-the-scenes snap to Instagram

The former Spice Girl shared a series of throwback photos and videos, which included the youngest Beckham showing off her dance moves and riding her bike in the fields as she told her dad how much she loves him. Harper is very close to David, and he also shared a sweet montage which was accompanied by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney's hit song This Girl Is Mine.

