David Beckham reveals injury following garden transformation at Cotswolds home

David Beckham is enjoying some downtime at his £12 million estate in the Cotswolds. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the football star gave fans a glimpse of the lush green acres surrounding his home.

After heading to the chicken coop, David explained that he'd been working on his vegetable garden, especially with winter on the way. A passionate cook, the 49-year-old has been growing his own leeks, red onions and kale, as well as garlic, which is his favourite. "You're welcome, Victoria," he teased in the video.

Noting that his back had been left "in bits" after mulching the vegetable beds, David added that he was feeling "very happy" with his progress nonetheless, and concluded the clip by treating himself to a box of Quality Streets ahead of Christmas.

© Instagram David has become a keen gardener in recent years

Inundated with comments, David's fans commended him on his latest home project. "Move over Clarkson's Farm, we need Beckham's Allotment as a regular show," quipped one.

"I actually love Farmer David! He needs his own TV show," added another. "Your Gardner is doing a great job!" commented a third.

David has created the ultimate haven at his home in the Cotswolds. Among the sprawling gardens, the A-lister has fruit orchards, a glass greenhouse, an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, a £100k treehouse, a £50,000 safari tent, and a bespoke sauna at his disposal.

© Instagram David wanted his Cotswolds home to be the ultimate "escape" for his family

David and Victoria's Grade-II Listed farmhouse, which is believed to have doubled in value since they began renovations, is where David appears to be most content; "I wanted a place where we could escape," he shared in his titular Netflix docuseries.

Boasting an impressive property portfolio, whenever they're in the UK, David and Victoria can be found at either their Cotswolds estate or their London townhouse in Holland Park. When they're in the US, however, the duo are proud owners of a $24 million apartment inside the iconic One Hundred Museum building.

© Photo: Instagram David and Victoria also own a home in Holland Park

The property was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants.

When they're in the US, David and Victoria typically stay at their $24 million Miami penthouse

More recently it was reported that David had been eyeing a gearing up to purchase a swanky new mega-mansion in Miami. Priced at $60 million, the waterfront property features nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a rooftop bar terrace with a lounge area and an outdoor kitchen – perfect for grilling food in the sunshine – as well as a chef's kitchen.

Built in 2018, the property also features a pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema.