Brad Pitt surprises fans with appearance at Mexican Grand Prix in totally unexpected way
Brad Pitt, actor, attends the Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying event at the Autodromo Hnos. Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 26, 2024.© Getty Images

The Wolfs actor was last seen promoting his movie with George Clooney at various film festivals

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
4 minutes ago
Now that the promotional cycle for Wolfs with his co-star and best friend George Clooney is all wrapped up, Brad Pitt is back to work on his other upcoming projects.

The actor, 60, surprised attendees at the qualifying races of the F1 Grand Prix in Mexico on Saturday, October 26 by making an appearance.

However, instead of arriving as a spectator to catch some of the races, as many stars are wont to do, he stunned crowds by stepping into a car himself, to film additional scenes for his movie F1. Watch the teaser trailer for F1 below...

WATCH: Brad Pitt stars in the upcoming F1
US actor Brad Pitt performs during the recording of a scene for his new film "F1" directed by Joseph Kosinski during the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 26, 2024.© Getty Images

The upcoming sports action drama has been in production for over a year, with filming first beginning in July 2023 at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK, with the actor spotted racing the circuit for the cameras during several Grand Prix events over the following few months.

A teaser trailer for the film premiered before the 2024 British Grand Prix this July. The film revolves around Brad's Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who retires from the sport after a crash but is drawn back in after a friend convinces him to mentor a new prodigy.

Brad Pitt, actor, attends the Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying event at the Autodromo Hnos. Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 26, 2024.© Getty Images

After the qualifying races were concluded, a special section of the track was cordoned off for the F1 film's team to shoot some additional scenes, which concluded with Brad emerging from his car and taking off his helmet, then waving to the scores of cheering fans in the crowd.

F1, made in collaboration with the FIA, is directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for helming 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, and also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Sarah Niles.

Brad Pitt, actor, attends the Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying event at the Autodromo Hnos. Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 26, 2024.© Getty Images

In an interview with former British driver Martin Brundle for Sky Sports last year, the dad-of-six was extremely complimentary of the project and excitedly called it the "best time of my life."

"I'm a little giddy right now, I've got to say," he admitted during his conversation at the Silverstone garage. "And it's just great to be here, man. We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh. It's the best time of my life."

Brad Pitt, actor, attends the Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying event at the Autodromo Hnos. Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 26, 2024© Getty Images

"Listen, it's all been great. I mean, the vibe is amazing, you know that, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story, and everyone's been really cool with us."

He continued: "All the teams have opened their doors for us, the FIA, Mohammad [Ben Sulayem] has been really helpful. And F1 Stefano [Domenicali], everyone has just been really, really amazing, that we can do this. And it's going to be really good."

Brad Pitt, actor, attends the Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying event at the Autodromo Hnos. Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 26, 2024.© Getty Images

He shared a description of the film's plot, adding: "I would be a guy who raced in the nineties. In fact, I would have been on the track with you at some point! He has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines. And then his friend played by Javier Bardem is a team owner."

"They're a last place team, they're 21 and 22 on the grid, they've never scored a point. And they have a young phenom played by Damson Idris. And he brings me in as a kind of a Hail Mary. And high jinks ensue." F1 will be theatrically released in June 2025.

