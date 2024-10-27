Brad Pitt surprises fans with appearance at Mexican Grand Prix in totally unexpected way

Now that the promotional cycle for Wolfs with his co-star and best friend George Clooney is all wrapped up, Brad Pitt is back to work on his other upcoming projects.

The actor, 60, surprised attendees at the qualifying races of the F1 Grand Prix in Mexico on Saturday, October 26 by making an appearance.

However, instead of arriving as a spectator to catch some of the races, as many stars are wont to do, he stunned crowds by stepping into a car himself, to film additional scenes for his movie F1. Watch the teaser trailer for F1 below...

The upcoming sports action drama has been in production for over a year, with filming first beginning in July 2023 at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK, with the actor spotted racing the circuit for the cameras during several Grand Prix events over the following few months. A teaser trailer for the film premiered before the 2024 British Grand Prix this July. The film revolves around Brad's Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who retires from the sport after a crash but is drawn back in after a friend convinces him to mentor a new prodigy.

© Getty Images After the qualifying races were concluded, a special section of the track was cordoned off for the F1 film's team to shoot some additional scenes, which concluded with Brad emerging from his car and taking off his helmet, then waving to the scores of cheering fans in the crowd. F1, made in collaboration with the FIA, is directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for helming 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, and also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Sarah Niles.

In an interview with former British driver Martin Brundle for Sky Sports last year, the dad-of-six was extremely complimentary of the project and excitedly called it the "best time of my life." "I'm a little giddy right now, I've got to say," he admitted during his conversation at the Silverstone garage. "And it's just great to be here, man. We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh. It's the best time of my life."

© Getty Images "Listen, it's all been great. I mean, the vibe is amazing, you know that, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story, and everyone's been really cool with us." He continued: "All the teams have opened their doors for us, the FIA, Mohammad [Ben Sulayem] has been really helpful. And F1 Stefano [Domenicali], everyone has just been really, really amazing, that we can do this. And it's going to be really good."