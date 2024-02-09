Brad Pitt, 60, joined by girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, for rare date night

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were the epitome of elegance and affection as they attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Thursday night, captivating onlookers with their harmonious bond.

Brad, ever the embodiment of Hollywood charm, was dressed to impress in a classic black suit complemented by a matching shirt, his demeanor radiating ease and sophistication.

Ines, 33, by his side, was nothing short of stunning in a teal halterneck dress, her style impeccable and her presence luminous.

This public outing marks a continuation of their celebrated companionship, notably highlighted during Brad's 60th birthday festivities last December.

© Rebecca Lewis Brad and Ines on a rare date night at SBIFF

The duo was captured in a tender moment, arriving at the Théatre du Châtelet to enjoy an evening of music by Asaf Avidan, further solidifying their connection in the eyes of their admirers.

The significance of the occasion was underscored by the delivery of silver '60' balloons to their luxurious hotel, a sweet testament to their shared joy.

© Shutterstock Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly began dating last year

Brad, always a figure of timeless style, was seen departing their accommodation in casual yet refined attire, combining a brown shirt with blue jeans and complementing them with beige trainers and a chic jacket.

Ines, who has been Brad's partner since late 2022, mirrored his effortless elegance in a white T-shirt paired with a grey cardigan, accented with striking red sunglasses.

Their evening together saw Brad in a sleek black outfit, his happiness palpable as he stayed close to Ines.

© Getty Images Brad Pitt recently turned 60

The jewelry designer, elegant in black trousers and heeled boots topped with a dark jacket, shares a history with actor Paul Wesley as her former spouse.

The couple, having recently celebrated their first anniversary of togetherness, has become an inseparable pair, with Ines reportedly forming strong bonds with Brad's close-knit circle of friends.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon

Their appearance at LACMA's 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles was a highlight, where, despite not posing for photographs together, their affection and joy were evident to all around them.

Brad and Ines's relationship blossoms in the aftermath of his separation from Angelina Jolie, marking a new chapter in Brad's personal life amid the backdrop of a highly publicized custody dispute over their six children.

