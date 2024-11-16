Mike Tyson, 58, recalls terrifying details of how he 'almost died' 6 months ago

Mike Tyson has recalled how he "almost died" five months ago when he was rushed to hospital and had eight blood transfusions.

The world famous boxer, who returned to the ring after four years on November 15 in a fight against Jake Paul, 27, has now taken to social media to thank his children for supporting him as he was given "an experience that no man has the right to ask for".

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time," the 58-year-old wrote on Twitter, before sharing how in June he lost 25lbs and half of his blood after a stomach ulcer flare up.

© Al Bello Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium

"I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won," he continued.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."

In May 2024, Mike passed out on a flight and came to in the bathroom throwing up blood.

"I lost 25 pounds in eleven days. I couldn’t eat. Only liquids. Every time I went to the bathroom, it smelled like tar. Didn’t even smell like [expletive] anymore. It was disgusting. I had, like, eight blood transfusions. The doctor said I lost half my blood. I almost died," he told the New York Times after.

© Al Bello Jake won the match against Mike Tyson

The incident forced him and Jake to postpone their fight, which had been scheduled for June.

"It threw me off. All my coordination, stamina, and everything else were hectic getting back. I was peaked already. I could have fought him that day. Now I got to start from scratch,” the Hangover actor added.

© Steve Granitz Mike Tyson arrives at the Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards with wife Kiki and three of his kids

The fight took place at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Dallas and was streamed globally on Netflix. Jake won the match, which was scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favor of the former YouTube star.

The former heavyweight champion was cheered on by his wife Kiki Spicer, with whom he shares two of his seven children.

Kiki, 47, was not keen for Mike to get back in the ring, however, with the boxer telling Sports Bible that she was "constantly telling me, 'You do not need to do this fight.' This is what I want to do, this is me. I'm seeking my glory."

They first met in 1995 when Kiki was 18 and Mike was 28. The couple married in 2009, and in 2011, they renewed their vows in front of their friends and family, who they had invited under the pretense of holding a joint birthday celebration.