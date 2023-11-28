Countess Lara Cosima's 'fairytale' debut at 2023 Débutante Ball proves she more than just a TikTok It Girl

On a night where royalty, stars and socialites came together to celebrate 2023's most honourable young women, there was one diamond of the season who truly shone at Le Bal des Débutantes 2023.

Looking visionary in an ethereal grey dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, Countess Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck made a glittering debut at one of the world's most magnificent debutante balls. But who is the Countess?

The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of Oscar-winning film director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, has done well to make a name for herself outside of her father's illustrious reputation.

© Franziska Krug Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck and his daughter Lara Cosima Von Donnersmarck during the German Film Ball 2018

Lara Cosima is an intern at Dior by day, and has earned herself more than 40 million views on TikTok after sharing her 'get ready with me' videos.

From the front row of Fashion Week to her daily life as a fashion student, the star's insights into her ultra lavish life (filmed from inside her Marie Antoinette-esque Parisian apartment) have dubbed her an honourable 'It-girl' by her doting fans.

© Jeremy Moeller Lara Cosima during Paris Fashion Week 2023

The TikTok star's 'Countess' title comes from her German ancestry on her father's side. Dancing into Le Bal, she and her father Florian opened the night with a father-daughter dance worthy of a fairytale.

Lara is the descendant of a large and noble Austro-German family who were central figures of the 2nd Industrial Revolution, spearheading technological innovations like mild steel puddling metal factories, three-high rolling mills and soda-pulping in Germany.

At Le Bal, Lara Cosima looked breathtaking in an ethereal grey Jean Paul Gaultier gown, paired with the Couteulx Floral Diamond Tiara provided by V MUSE jewellery.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Lara Cosima was dressed by Jean Paul Gaultier

According to the jewellers, the mesmerising tiara features stones from the collection of French banker Baron Jacques-Jean Le Couteulx and his wife Geneviève-Sophie Le Couteulx.

Around 1880, the descendants of the family commissioned the Parisian jeweler Guillot to make the crown, which has since been passed down through the family. The antique diamond centrepiece weighs 3.66 carats.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage The Countess looked incredible at the event

The tiara could also be worn as a hairpiece, and each flower of this tiara could be detached into individual brooches as needed.

What is Le Bal de Débutantes?

Le Bal, organised by Ophélie Renouard, is an annual occasion that combines charity fundraising with haute couture.

Taking inspiration from the Bridgerton-esque débutante balls of the 18th Century, this year's opulent soirée raised money for the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, and World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to vulnerable communities during global crises.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage The 21 débutantes were dressed in designer couture and jewllery provided by V MUSE

HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey added: "A traditional debutante ball, which is sometimes referred to as a coming-out party, is a formal ball where young women known as debutantes or debs make their formal entrance to society. The debutante balls are usually white-tie affairs with ball gowns for ladies.

"Debutante balls were made popular during Queen Charlotte's reign in the late 1700s/early 1800s, where debutantes of wealthy families were presented at the British royal court. As we've seen depicted in the likes of Bridgerton, after being presented at court, the debutantes were allowed to immerse themselves into high society and were able to marry eligible bachelors.

"The debutante balls continued long after Queen Charlotte's death in 1818, but they were later discontinued at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II in 1958. There were still debutante balls held around the UK in the 1960s and 1970s - Queen Camilla herself was a debutante in London in 1965."

Keep scrolling to see some of the best dressed debs of the night...

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Angelina Jordan, 17, donned a turquoise blue dress by Dolce & Gabbana

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Marchesa Barbara Berlingieri was a lady in red wearing a romantic ruffled gown by Giambattista Valli.

© Le Bal / Olivier Borde / Bestimage Lara danced into Le Bal des Débutantes in a colourful tulle gown by Carolina Herrera.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Skye Wong looked effortlessly radiant in a design by the inimitable late Vivenne Westwood.