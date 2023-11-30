Kelly Clarkson to receive over $2M back from ex Brandon Blackstock after latest legal dispute – what he did

It's been a quiet few months for Kelly Clarkson on the legal front after finally settling her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and their contentious legal disputes, until now.

However, while the "Since U Been Gone" singer initially got the short end of the stick financially when it came to spousal support, child support, and her assets – and she hasn't held back on calling him out on it – she is finally getting some karma.

While the American Idol alum still has to shell out staggering monthly payments to her ex for two more months, the tables have turned after her and her ex's latest dispute, leaving him now owing her millions instead.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ and shared Thursday, a California labor commissioner ruled that Brandon – who worked as Kelly's manager for several years – not only challenged legal paradigms set for managers and agents, but overcharged his own then-wife when securing deals for her.

Per the outlet, Brandon was the one to book deals and gigs for Kelly such as her role on The Voice, partnerships with Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and as host of the Billboard Music Awards, a responsibility typically legally reserved for agents rather than managers.

Moreover, given he collected a percentage of the deals for booking them, the labor commissioner attached to the former couple's case has now ordered him to pay Kelly what he earned in commissions: a whopping $2,641,374.

© Getty Kelly and Brandon met in 2006 and were married for seven years

The commission for each deal varied; TMZ reports he only got $93.30 from booking her as host for the Billboard Music Awards, though that pales in comparison to the $1.98 million he earned when Kelly joined The Voice.

Kelly reportedly also wanted her money back from when she booked her gig as host of The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, however the labor commissioner ruled on Brandon's side on that front.

© Getty The singer premiered her eponymous talk show one year before filing for divorce from her ex

Brandon will reportedly be appealing the ruling. Currently, he has been receiving $115,000 each month in spousal support from Kelly since March 2022, on top of having received a lump sum of $1.3 million from her, plus $45,601 a month in child support, even though Kelly has primary custody of their two children, and he only has one weekend a month to spend with them. Both payments expire in January 2024.

© Getty Kelly's two kids live with her in New York City

Kelly previously called out his dependency on her finances in her 2023 song "Red Flag Collector," where she sings: "Sure, you can have the towels. You can take my money. Drag my name 'round town. I don't mind, I changed it anyway," and: "As you run your mouth, puff your chest. Play cowboy in the wild, wild west. I don't mind, you know best. Keep on ridin' 'til you can't say us."

© Getty The star left the West Coast in favor of New York earlier this year to be closer to her family

She also went viral earlier this year after singing a cover of Gayle's TikTok viral song "abcdefu," and changing the lyrics to: "abcde [expletive] you, and your dad, and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that [expletive] into art. [Expletive] you, and your view from the valley I bought too, everybody but your dogs, you can all [expletive] off."

Brandon and Kelly first tied the knot in 2013, and they share kids River, nine, and Remy, seven. She filed for divorce in 2020.

