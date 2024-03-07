Kelly Clarkson confesses why dating after Brandon Blackstock divorce is 'too hard'

Kelly Clarkson isn't racing back into the dating pool following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock anytime soon, it seems, as she's pivoting to more important things.

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old played host to fellow NBC TV personality Hoda Kotb, who was promoting her new children's book, Hope is a Rainbow.

Hoda, 59, confessed on the show that she had gone on two dates in the past year, ever since her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, and she wondered if Kelly was doing the same.

"Not at all," the American Idol alum boldly answered back. "Not even a little bit!" An intrigued (and amused) Hoda asked if she wasn't even the tiniest bit curious about what lay out there.

"I am really loving not having a man in my life," she admitted with a laugh. "It's just too hard! There's too much…all the jobs, plus the kids, plus being present for the kids while you're there.

"You know, sometimes people will still email you, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, we're home now, we're not doing this'," Kelly added with a sigh, expressing that there just wasn't enough time or mental capacity to do something beyond work and be with her family.

Kelly and Brandon, the son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock, were married from 2013 to 2022, and together welcomed daughter River, nine, and son Remington, seven.

Their relationship ended contentiously, including a lengthy divorce and custody arrangement, which included a hefty child support payment in Brandon's favor, and a lawsuit between Kelly and her former management over unpaid commissions from her music and TV deals (which was ruled in her favor).

In a recent interview with People, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer affirmed that she was in no rush to be in a relationship again, and definitely wasn't too intent on tying the knot either.

"I love my kids. I have my family and friends, I have my jobs," she shared. "It's all these beautiful things that are working really well."

While she didn't discount the idea of finding love again, she wavered on the topic of marriage. "I never wanted to get married the first time. [Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him.

But I've never been that person. Because I've been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don't like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn't have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they're out of my house."

And let's just say, she's not a huge fan of dating either, saying it "sucks" and terming it "awkward," adding: "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am.

"I told a friend [that a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It's far more romantic to say, 'I want you, but I don't need anything.' I'm really good right now, I'm having a good time."

