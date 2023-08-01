Kelly Clarkson slams ex Brandon Blackstock, his dad, divorce settlement in scathing Las Vegas performance

The "Red Flag Collector" singer called out her ex over his dependency on her finances

Since her tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has not held back from addressing both the good and especially the bad about their marriage and split.

After dropping her divorce album Chemistry, she brings the same ferocity interpreting the songs live in her new Las Vegas residency, her first ever after a previous residency was canceled due to the pandemic.

Even with a brand-new album of original songs to perform, the superstar has also become known for her cover songs, and her latest – and the lyric change she made to it – came with a scathing message for her ex.

Kelly was singing a cover of Gayle's TikTok viral song "abcdefu," but when it came time to the chorus, she personalized them – and some might say made it even more of a burn – to her own situation.

She sang: "abcde [expletive] you, and your dad, and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that [expletive] into art. [Expletive] you, and your view from the valley I bought too, everybody but your dogs, you can all [expletive] off."

The original lyrics of the song's chorus typically go: "[Expletive] you and your mom and your sister and your job. And your broke-ass car and that [expletive] you call art. [Expletive] you and your friends that I'll never see again. Everybody but your dog, you can all [expletive] off."

This isn't the first time Kelly takes a serious jab at Brandon by signing her own version of the song – she sang it on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in March – but her fans were still impressed and loved it twice over.

"And I thought I couldn't love her more," one fan wrote on social media, as others added: "YAAAAASSS YOU GO, QUEEN!!! It's the least he deserves," and: "Speak your truth!" as well as: "That's MY American Idol!!!"

© Getty Images Kelly and Brandon tied the knot in 2013

Though the lyric changes are brief, Kelly addressed some of the most contentious aspects of her divorce, which was finalized in 2022 after they first filed in 2020.

She first took a jab at her former father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock, a television producer who was previously married to Reba McEntire. Just like Kelly and Brandon's, their divorce was similarly bitter and costly, and Narvel reportedly walked away with half of Reba's fortune, $47.5 million.

© Getty Reba and Narvel were married from 1989 until 2015

Another point Kelly seemingly addressed was their legal dispute over her Montana ranch, which solely owned. Their argument over the property began when Brandon revealed he wanted to leave the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher. When his ex-wife announced she planned to sell the ranch, the father-of-four fought against it, insisting that he needed the sprawling property for his ranching business.

© Getty Reba and Kelly have remained close since their respective divorces from the Blackstock men

In August of 2021, a judge ruled that if he planned to work on the property and gain profit from it, he would be responsible for the costs of maintaining it, reportedly about $81,000 per month. Brandon subsequently moved out in June of 2022, but he will still be receiving other payouts from Kelly until 2024.

© Getty Kelly has two kids with Brandon

She still has to pay $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024, plus Brandon also receives $45,601 a month in child support, even though Kelly has primary custody of their two children, and he only has one weekend a month to spend with them.

Kelly also called out dependency on her finances in her song "Red Flag Collector," where she sings: "Sure, you can have the towels. You can take my money. Drag my name 'round town. I don't mind, I changed it anyway," and: "As you run your mouth, puff your chest. Play cowboy in the wild, wild west. I don't mind, you know best. Keep on ridin' 'til you can't say us."