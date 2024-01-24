Kelly Clarkson admits to difficulties in being friends with her exes: 'Hard pass'

Kelly Clarkson isn't so sure she's interested in keeping any of her exes within her circle of friends.

In her love life, the "Since U Been Gone" singer is best known for having been married to Brandon Blackstock from 2013 to 2021, though even more so for their contentious divorce and the costly legal battles that followed.

The talk show host has never shied away from hinting at an estrangement between her and her ex because of it, and recently didn't hold back when asked if she's able to stay friends with any of her exes.

Speaking with Common on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, the two got to debate some of the most controversial topics that have been previously discussed on the show, through a segment aptly titled "Finding Common Ground."

"Can you be friends with an ex," was the first question, to which the rapper replied: "Yes, I could definitely be friends with an ex."

"Like how long was the relationship," Kelly in turn wondered, and Common explained: "I mean I've been friends with a lot of exes that I've had, and they've been long relationships, because most of them [have ended] pretty good."

He added: "I mean we go through stuff at the beginning of the breakup, but then, once we come to our grounds, it's like… we [are] good people, we [are] cool people."

Common then turned the question to the host, who gave a long, whispered "no…" quickly prompting plenty of laughter and cheers from the audience.

© Getty Kelly and Brandon finalized their divorce in 2022

Kelly then said: "I mean, here's the thing, I'm not not friends – but I feel like – I'm cool with…" before declaring: "I only have a couple that I'm just like, hard pass."

"But a couple of them…" she continued, and noted: "I don't have many exes but like, a couple of them are cool people, nothing wrong with them, if we ran into each other we'd be totally friendly."

© Getty The former couple have two children

Common then wondered what her reaction would be if an ex invited her to a party, and she said: "Depending on the ex, I'd be like, 'Okay cool I'll show up.' I just feel like it can get awkward… it depends on who ended it or who it is."

"It's situational," she quipped, before ultimately saying: "But for mostly… No, no, no. I feel like that's awkward. No common ground there!"

