Lorraine Kelly sends heartfelt message as Fiona Phillips reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis

Lorraine Kelly has sent a message of support to TV presenter Fiona Phillips after she revealed on Tuesday that she's been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The Daily Mirror columnist, who co-hosted ITV's GMTV for a decade from the late 1990s, said she was diagnosed 18 months ago after experiencing a bout of severe brain fog and anxiety.

Taking to Twitter, Lorraine wrote: "As expected our much loved Fiona is dealing with this shattering diagnosis with courage and optimism. She’s a good kind soul and I pray the treatment works and results in a massive breakthrough for everyone dealing with this hellish disease. Sending her and her family all my love."

© Getty Fiona revealed her dementia diagnosis on Tuesday

Lorraine's followers were quick to react to the post, with one person writing: "Devastating news. I remember watching a documentary about her many years ago and the profound impact it had on her parents. I love Fiona Phillips she's an outstanding woman. Heartbreaking."

Fiona opened up about her diagnosis in an interview with The Mirror, explaining that the disease has "ravaged" her family.

© Shutterstock Lorraine sent her love to Fiona and her family

"I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future," she went on.

"I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways; my poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us."

The journalist said she hopes that sharing her story will help to address the stigma around the disease. "There is still an issue with this disease that the public thinks of old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves," she said. "But I’m still here, getting out and about, meeting friends for coffee, going for dinner with Martin and walking every day."

© ITV/Shutterstock Fiona and Lorraine worked together on GMTV

Fiona is married to This Morning boss, Martin Frizell, 4, and shares two children, Nat, 24, and Mackenzie, 21.

Fiona, who is currently undergoing new drug trials to help combat the disease, explained that Martin has been "brilliant" and is injecting her stomach every day with the medication.

© Getty Fiona with her husband Martin Frizell

The drug, called Miridesap, is being researched at University College London hospitals trust and is administered three times a day with tiny needles.

However, considering half the patients trialling the drug are on a placebo, Martin said they "don't know if Fiona is on the real drug or a placebo".

He continued: "It's been weeks now and I like to think her condition is stabilising but I am too close to know really; that could just be my wishful thinking."

© Getty Fiona was diagnosed with the disease at 61

Fiona added: "But even if it isn't helping me, these tests will be helping other people in the future so I just have to keep going."