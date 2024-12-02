Meet Brooklyn Beckham's super-rich in-laws including Nicola Peltz's billionaire dad

There was no expense spared when it came to Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's three-day Palm Beach wedding. The star-studded spectacle saw 500 guests usher in the nuptials, while the celebrations continued in the opulent marquees overlooking the glistening ocean. Nicola donned a custom Valentino Haute Couture wedding gown with a spectacular French lace veil.

The day was an opulent extravaganza of luxury, and this isn't surprising considering the actress' wealthy family. Let's dive into who Brooklyn Beckham's billionaire in-laws are...

Nicola is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and his wife, former model Claudia Heffner Peltz. The couple are the parents of eight children: Matthew, Will, Brad, Brittany, Diesel, Nicola, Zachary and Gregory.

Nelson Peltz's business empire

Despite boasting a reported net worth of £1.3 billion, Nelson didn't always live a life of luxury. Born in New York to Jewish parents, the businessman dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 1963 and worked as a driver for his family's food delivery business, A. Peltz & Sons. Nicola's dad steadily worked his way up the ranks and eventually acquired several food companies to begin expanding his empire.

In 1983, Nelson bought a stake in the vending machine and wire company, Triangle Industries Inc. However, it was in 1997 when his fortune really changed as he founded a food and beverages company called Trian, which involved investing in and acquiring brands such as Cadbury, Pepsi, Quaker Oats, Heinz and Schweppes.

The billionaire investor now boasts an eye-watering property portfolio, a few helicopters, and hangs out with only the richest people in the US. Nelson married his third wife, Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 1985.

Nicola inspired by her parents' marriage

In an interview with Byrdie, Bates Motel star Nicola revealed how inspired she is by her parent's long-standing marriage. She said: "Anyone who has been married for a long time, it's such a beautiful thing.

"My parents have been together for maybe 40 years? And David and Victoria have been together since Brooklyn was a baby, which is like 25 years. My parents, their love inspires me every day. It sounds cheesy, but that’s how I feel."

Similarly to her husband, Nicola is extremely close with her family. She added: "Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart.

"I go to Florida any chance I get, and we stay at my parents' house. It honestly makes me so happy to wake up and have my siblings around. It's really hard to get us all in the same place because there are so many of us. When we’re all together, it's so fun."

Nicola gushed over her parents in an interview last year with Cosmopolitan. She said: "My dad is just so cute. When my mum leaves the room, he's always just like, 'She’s so beautiful'.

"They still act like young kids in love. Literally, they're always making out, to the point where my brother's like, 'I'm closing my eyes. Stop making out'. They’re so in love, and being able to grow up with that is so beautiful. I would never settle for anything other than that."

Nicola's close bond with her siblings

In regard to her siblings, the Peltz clan have opted for a range of different career paths. Nicola's eldest brother Matthew works for his father's investment firm, Trian Fund Management, and is the non-executive vice chairman of Wendy's. Like his sister, Will is also a model and actor and appeared in a slew of films including In Time.

Brothers Brad and Diesel work in the tech industry, while Nicola's older sister Brittany is the creative director of the interior design studio Sena Lifestyle Studio. Brooklyn's wife's younger twin brothers, Zachary and Gregory, are ice hockey players.

Nelson's property portfolio

The family has two grand homes in the US. High Winds, their mansion on 130 acres of land in Bedford, New York. The glamorous grounds include a lake, waterfall, an indoor ice hockey rink, and - rather surprisingly - a few albino peacocks.

The couple also own a Regency-style abode in Palm Beach, Florida, which served as the ground for Brooklyn and Nicola's jaw-dropping wedding. And it's not only an impressive property portfolio that the billionaire in-law boasts. Nelson is also a collector of Impressionist art. Nothing screams opulence quite like owning a few iconic works by Renoir, Cezanne and Degas.