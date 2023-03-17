Nicola Peltz candidly discusses billionaire parents' marriage behind closed doors

Actress Nicola Peltz, 27, and aspiring chef Brooklyn Beckham, 24, can both take relationship inspiration from their parents, with Nelson and Claudia's marriage lasting 38 years and Victoria and David's spanning over 24 years.

However, you never know what happens behind closed doors. During her latest interview, Nicola gave an unprecedented peek into her parents' relationship. Billionaire Nelson, who is a founding partner of Trian Fund Management, and former fashion model Claudia got married in 1985 and went on to welcome eight children, the youngest of whom is Nicola.

Nicola revealed she takes inspiration from her parents' affectionate marriage

She explained the secret behind their long-lasting relationship is simply "acting like young kids in love", adding they are not afraid of showing their affection in private.

READ DETAILS: Nicola Peltz Beckham confesses 'silly' sleeping arrangements with husband Brooklyn at $11m home

"My parents have been together more than 40 years, and they always make fun of each other. My dad is just so cute. When my mom leaves the room, he’s always just like, 'She’s so beautiful.' They still act like young kids in love. Literally, they’re always making out, to the point where my brother’s like, 'I’m closing my eyes. Stop making out,'" she said to Cosmopolitan.

Nicola added that she is equally as affectionate with her husband Brooklyn, whom she married in April 2021 at her family's Palm Beach estate. Look back at their big day in the video...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's oceanside wedding

Loading the player...

"They’re so in love, and being able to grow up with that is so beautiful. I would never settle for anything other than that. Brooklyn and I are always on each other’s laps. Anytime we walk around, we’re holding hands," she continued.

Nicola and Brooklyn first met at the Coachella music festival in 2017, but she confessed that "they didn't get on at first."

Nicola and Brooklyn got engaged in July 2020 and married in April 2022

However, that all changed and they went public with their relationship in November 2019 before getting engaged just eight months later in July 2020. Nicola said that Brooklyn had been planning his proposal for months, and even had the diamond ring ready!

"We got engaged eight months into our relationship, and at that point, he’d actually had the ring sitting in our room for three months," she said to Cosmopolitan.

"He tricked me, because we were in New York but my whole family was in Florida. But he’d told my family to fly up, so they were all hiding to celebrate with us.

"He really wanted both of our families to be there when he asked me, but it was so complicated with the border restrictions. So the morning after we got engaged, we flew right to London so that we got to celebrate with his family too," she continued.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Peltz Beckham's father defends pre-wedding behaviour as 'gracious and patient' in new court documents

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.