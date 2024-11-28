Oliver Hudson reveals the one time he and sister Kate rejected Kurt Russell

Oliver Hudson opened up about a deeply personal chapter in his family history during the latest episode of Sibling Revelry, the podcast he hosts with his sister Kate Hudson. Joined by guests Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Brandi Cyrus, Oliver reflected on life with a blended family, revealing the poignant moment when Kurt Russell, his mother Goldie Hawn's longtime partner, expressed a desire to adopt him and Kate.

In a candid discussion about biological and adoptive parent relationships, Oliver, 48, shared his childhood experiences with Brandi, 37, who was adopted by Billy Ray Cyrus during his marriage to Tish.

Comparing their experiences, Oliver said, "I only say this because my dad—he was around for a little bit, then he bailed. We have a good relationship now, but it took a long, long, long, long time, but we're there." Oliver was referencing his biological father, Bill Hudson, whom Goldie was married to from 1976 to 1982.

Oliver went on to share how Kurt, who entered his life shortly after Goldie began dating him in 1983, became a father figure.

"Kurt came into my life when I was six, five or six, and essentially he raised me," Oliver said. "I'm the man I am today because of him, right?" But he also revealed a surprising detail about their relationship. "There was a moment when he asked us, myself and Kate, if we wanted to be adopted, and we said no."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (L-R) Oliver Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

For Oliver and Kate, 45, the decision wasn’t about a lack of love or connection with Kurt, who has been a central figure in their lives for decades. Instead, Oliver explained that the absence of their biological father was something no one could truly replace.

"At the same time, when you don't have your biological [parent] around, it's hard to replace that, no matter what," he admitted. "The love was there with Kurt, there's no doubt that he is my dad. I call him Pa. But there was always—not something missing, but there's that other side."

© Stan Badz Oliver Hudson (L) and Kurt Russell

Oliver’s vulnerability during the conversation shed light on the complexities of growing up in a blended family. While his relationship with his father Bill has had its ups and downs over the years, his bond with Kurt has remained strong.

"Kurt never wavered in his love and support for us," Oliver said. "He’s been there through everything—good, bad, and in between. But as a kid, you’re still navigating those emotions about your biological parent."

© Steve Granitz Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Kurt and Goldie, who share a son, Wyatt Russell, and co-parented Kurt’s son Boston Russell from a previous relationship, have always emphasized the importance of family. Despite their commitment to one another, the couple has famously chosen not to marry during their 40-year relationship.

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have," Kurt said in a 2020 interview with People. "I don’t know. Forty years isn’t enough to finally say, ‘Well, I guess…’"