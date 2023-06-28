Johnny Depp shares emotional message after Amber Heard's return to the spotlight

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is embracing the touring life

Johnny Depp and his band Hollywood Vampires continue to rage through Europe, in the midst of their latest tour that'll eventually also bring them to the United States.

The actor, 59, took to social media soon after their performance in Paris on June 25, sharing a slew of photos alongside a sweet message for his fans.

"Love seeing all your faces out on the road…thank you so much for coming to see us!!! Eternally, JD. X" he penned.

Many of his followers responded enthusiastically, with one even saying: "Disney can keep their franchise, we'll support you through the music, Johnny!!"

Another added: "Thank YOU for bringing your energy to us!!! Can't wait to see you in Boston & Bethel US dates!!" and a third wrote: "Amazing tour. Amazing production and special effects. You all look so happy."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star's appearance comes around the same time as his ex-wife Amber Heard's own European showcase.

The Aquaman star, 37, attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy to support the premiere of her film In The Fire.

The appearance on June 24 marked Amber's first promotional appearance since the infamous defamation trial in Virginia last year, which was ruled in favor of her ex-husband.

Johnny was awarded more than $10 million in damages when a jury determined that she had defamed the actor in her Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. She appealed the decision and at the end of 2022 made the decision to settle out of court.

She paid him $1 million and the money was recently split equally between the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance, with each receiving $200,000.

In the Fire is the star's first film since Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, and she'll appear alongside the film's director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriego.

The film is described as a "supernatural thriller" set in 1899 Colombia, where the mom-of-one plays an American psychiatrist who's arrived to psychoanalyze an emotionally disturbed young boy – who locals believe is haunted by supernatural beings.

Johnny and Hollywood Vampires, meanwhile, continue with their continent-wide run of shows, last appearing on June 27 at Stadtpark in Hamburg, Germany.

Their tour will continue over the following month, concluding on July 23rd in Germany, followed by a three-day set in the United States to make up for the canceled appearances, wrapping up on July 30th.

The supergroup Hollywood Vampires was formed in 2012, with Johnny playing slide, rhythm and lead guitar, and keyboards, plus providing backing and lead vocals. The name derives from a celebrity drinking club bandmate Alice Cooper formed back in the 1970s, and has collaborated with artists including the likes of Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Joe Walsh.