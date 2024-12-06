Al Roker experiences Today Show first as he welcomes new co-hosts

It's all changing on Today, as Hoda Kotb is set to leave after 17 years on the show, and Craig Melvin is due to take her place in January.

Amid a number of changes, which has seen the future Today host head to Paris for the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral, it seemed that Al Roker was the only person able to take up the helm of Today's 3rd Hour.

© Getty Images Al Roker is a veteran anchor

But the veteran weatherman wasn't alone, as he was joined on the show by two anchors who he hadn't worked with together before, Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett, who typically take up the Weekend show.

"This is a very special Friyay," Al announced, as the two anchors sat on either side of him. "I am joined by Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett, from our friends from Saturday Today."

© Screenshot Today Al was joined by weekend anchors Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander

"We appreciate you guys ending our week with us," Al said, adding: "I think this is the first time we've all three done this."

Laura chimed in: "It is!" Meanwhile, Peter joked that it was a "Saturday morning breakfast sandwich right here, we just put you in the middle it's all good."

© Screenshot Today Al, Peter and Laura have never hosted the 3rd Hour together

"The weekend started early," Laura added.

Al continued that Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer were off, while Craig was in Paris, which left him and the two weekend co-hosts to deliver today's episode.

© NBC Sheinelle and Dylan were absent

While Today may be undergoing major changes in its hosts, Al remains a stalwart as he's been on the show for over 28 years.

Al previously spoke with HELLO! about Hoda's departure and what that entailed, saying: "You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," adding that she's "just transitioning into a different role."

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's decision to leave Today has her co-hosts in tears

"No matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape," he added. "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."

Hoda's last day will be January 10, as she is leaving to spend more time with her family.

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," The 60-year-old told her colleagues. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."