Hoda Kotb's throwback video leaves Today co-hosts shocked — 'Why are we only seeing this now?'

Hoda Kotb is the gift that keeps on giving! Ahead of her departure from Today in the new year, the host delivered a piece of festive footage which won't be easy to forget.

Hoda rendered her co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, almost speechless on Thursday with throwback footage from 1987.

The clip aired on NBC and showed Hoda — and her impressive head of hair — interviewing Santa Claus in her first role as a news anchor.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb in her first role as a TV anchor

Not only did she look very different, but she sounded different too.

Hoda had a southern twang as she interviewed the big man for a segment for WXTV in Greenville, Mississippi.

© WXTV Hoda Kotb in her first role as a news anchor

Viewers weren't the only ones in shock as Savannah and Al were startled by what they saw.

When they returned to the studio, Hoda was laughing hard, and all Al could say was "wow," before Savannah quipped: "Why are we only just seeing this now?"

Hoda took the opportunity to thank her former employees for giving her a chance as the studio continued to coo over her appearance.

© NDZ/Star Max/GC Images Hoda enjoyed a giggle at the throwback clip

Before joining NBC in 1998, Hoda worked at several local affiliates in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager recently had a candid conversation on Today with Hoda & Jenna when they spoke about their early years with NBC.

© Getty Images Hoda with her Today co-hosts

The veteran news anchor, 60, described the network's attitude as being: "Welcome in, but you have to change," as she alleged that "if you don’t fit, they want you to wear something a certain way, cut your hair a certain way, speak a certain way."

Hoda added that she felt "it took me longer than, I think, it took" her co-host in order to accept the changes in order to fit into the workplace.

© NBC Hoda has a long and decorated career

Jenna recalled becoming a correspondent and being asked not to use the phrase "y'all," which shocked the Texas native.

"[They were like], 'Hey, y'all, isn't for the whole country,'" she told Hoda. "And I was like, 'Well, but it’s who I am.' It's so weird, and this happens in life too. If you have friends and then, all of a sudden, you're acting not who you are, and you're like, 'Wait.' Something in your gut feels wrong."

© Getty Hoda and Jenna previously discussed the changes they made when they joined NBC

The pair have gotten past their initial concerns and have forged successful careers in TV.

However, their on-air connection will be missed when Hoda leaves in a few short weeks.

Their show will become Today with Jenna & Friends and will have a revolving door of celebrity guests taking Hoda's place.