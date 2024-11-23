Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's then-and-now family photos will make your head spin

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are proud parents to their two children, but during the week, Kyra surprised her fans when she revealed how much her brood had grown up.

The mom-of-two shared a reflective picture from her children's childhood, with Travis, now aged 35, dressed in a stylish tuxedo while Kyra rested her hand on his shoulder. Sosie, now aged 32, snuggled into her mom's side, while Kyra also wrapped a protective arm around her daughter.

Kyra's second picture featured the family at the premiere of MaXXXine earlier this year. Travis looked completely different, with the star swapping out his childhood blonde hair for long dark locks, dressing in an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, Sosie's blonde hair had transformed into brunette strands, with blonde highlights, and the actress dressed in an outfit with a portrait of Dr Frank N Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

© Instagram Kyra's children looked so different in the family throwback!

"Where DID all the time go?" Kyra lamented in her caption, while dozens of fans commented on her post with heart emojis.

One mused: "Such a beautiful, loving family," while a second added: "It flies by in the blink of an eye. Beautiful family," and a third posted: "Same. I miss when my kiddos were young. Now they're 26 and 23. Where did all the time go?"

© Gilbert Flores The stars' children were all grown-up in the following photo

Kyra's post comes as the family of four continue to work on the upcoming horror movie Family Movie, which will feature all four of them.

The film is a collaborative effort as not only are Kevin and Kyra directing and starring in the movie alongside their children, but the foursome will produce the flick for Mixed Breed Films alongside Norman Golightly at Dark Castle Entertainment.

© Amy Sussman Kevin and Kyra are due to work alongside their kids

According to Variety, Family Movie "follows an eclectic but tight-knit family of filmmakers who suddenly find themselves in a real-life horror movie when a body turns up on the set of their latest low-budget slasher.

"As the production spirals comically out of control, they realize the only solution to keep filming is to cover up the murder, by any means necessary."

© Getty Travis and Sosie have previously worked with their parents

This isn't the first collaboration between the family, with Travis joining his parents for Space Oddity. The musician, who plays with metal band Black Anvil helped to contribute to the film's soundtrack.