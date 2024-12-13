Demi Moore's tiny birthday date nearly steals the show in photos you need to see

Demi Moore has a lot to celebrate at the moment. Following her star turn in the gore movie The Substance, she is expected to receive an Oscar nomination, plus last month saw her mark her 62nd birthday.

While her birthday was in mid-November, the Ghost icon kept the celebrations going well into December, with this week seeing the actress attend a celebratory brunch in honor of her big day.

Bruce Willis' ex-wife looked sensational as always, in an all-black number comprising an oversized blazer and billowing flared trousers.

© C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Demi Moore looked perfect as always

Demi wore her trademark dark hair long and loose, adding glittering earrings for a festive touch, but it was her party date that was the ultimate accessory.

Demi Moore's birthday date

Proving she doesn't need a man, the actress was joined at the party by her tiny dog, Pilaf, a miniature chihuahua.

The white-and-brown long-haired chihuahua, which Demi says looks like "a cross between a goldfish and Bette Davis," was tucked into Demi's blazer, by her side throughout the shindig, but things got hairy when Demi bent down to blow out her candles, with Pilaf looking horrified as she almost tumbled from Demi's bosom into the candle-laden cake.

© Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock Pilaf almost fell out of Demi's blazer

Pilaf weighs roughly the same as a baguette and was rescued during the pandemic, after Demi's daughter Tallulah Willis, 30, spotted her on Facebook.

Accessing Pilaf wasn't easy, as she was based in Thailand, but Demi had her flown over eight thousand miles to Los Angeles.

A keen air traveler, Demi said of her pooch: "She's flown to Europe 14 times." What a jet-setter!

"She moves through life with ease and grace," Demi gushes of her dog, who has joined her at Fashion Week shows and theatre performances. "I can take Pilaf everywhere," Demi told Vogue.

© Getty Images Demi and Pilaf at the BFI

"She's literally been to Broadway shows, museums, the French Open, art openings, restaurants. She's a service animal, so she's allowed to go everywhere."

Pilaf's constant companionship hasn't always been smooth sailing, as Demi shared: "We almost got thrown out of the Sisi Museum in Vienna [until] I found her official card because I didn't register her.

"The most stressful was the very first show I took her to—which I wasn't planning on, but I had to go straight to the airport and was traveling alone—which was the Versace show. And I was so relieved because Pierpaolo [Piccioli] and his wife had their dog there."

Of their bond, Demi added: "She was meant to be with me, and I was meant to be with her."