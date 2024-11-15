Demi Moore confesses she developed an eating disorder after being told to 'lose weight'

Demi Moore, now 62, has opened up about a personal struggle she faced in her Hollywood career—a time when pressure from producers left her battling an eating disorder and grappling with her self-worth.

In a candid interview with Elle, Demi shared a painful experience where she was told multiple times to “lose weight” for a role, an encounter that would have lasting effects on her life.

“One of my producers pulled me aside and said it,” she recalled, admitting how much the comment impacted her. “I internalized it,” she shared.

“It took me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors, and I started to place almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way.”

Demi has opened up about these experiences before, even sharing parts of her story in her memoir Inside Out. But in this interview, she delved even deeper, remembering a time in 1997 when she finally had a realization.

© Getty Images Demi Moore sits nude in publicity portrait for the film 'Striptease', 1996.

“I just needed to be my natural size,” she said. Yet, her journey was far from over. Hollywood wasn’t always welcoming of Demi as she grew older, often leaving her feeling like she didn’t fit the mold.

“I wasn’t 20 or 30, but I wasn’t what they imagined 40 or 50 was either,” she revealed. “They didn’t quite know where I fit, and that wasn’t something I made up. It was something I was told.”

© Emma McIntyre Demi opened up on her eating disorder

Despite everything, Demi has reached a place of peace and gratitude. She spoke warmly of her career, saying, “I’m amazed that I still get to do this.” Her love for acting is as strong as ever, though her journey in the industry has often tested her resilience.

For many fans, Demi has always symbolized fearlessness, and her recent role in The Substance is no exception. Known for breaking barriers in Indecent Proposal, Striptease, and that unforgettable Vanity Fair cover while seven months pregnant, Demi took on another challenging role in The Substance—which included a full-frontal nude scene.

Demi has an incredible body at 62

Initially, she admitted to feeling uneasy about it. “It bugs the s*** out of me,” she laughed. But she didn’t request changes, understanding that the scene was integral to the film’s message about the pressures faced by older women.

“It felt like any exposure of my insecurities would be worth it if I was part of bringing forward the conversation,” Demi reflected. Her focus has shifted from living up to others’ standards to embracing her own values and self-worth.

Reflecting on her journey, Demi is grateful to have come through the challenges that once defined her. “I’m working on my insecurities,” she shared. “The torment I put myself through when I was younger—it’s something I’m grateful to have moved past.”