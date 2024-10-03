Demi Moore's 'addiction' to ex Ashton Kutcher during 8-year marriage

Demi Moore is currently starring in the much-talked-about movie The Substance alongside Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

The film, which was extremely well-received at this year's Cannes International Film Festival, sees the Ghost star play actress and aerobics instructor Elisabeth Sparkle who, on her 50th birthday, is fired from her TV show for being too old.

After a car accident, she then takes a drug called 'The Substance' which creates a younger version of herself.

The thrilling and gory plot is a takedown of unrealistic beauty and body image standards placed upon women, which Demi herself has spoken about when it comes to ageing.

It's something Demi, 61, wrote about in her memoir Inside Out, which also detailed her previous relationships and marriages, including her third marriage to actor Ashton Kutcher, 46, to whom she was married for eight years.

Demi recalled in her memoir a watershed moment when the former couple were on vacation and Ashton had made a comment about alcoholism, something she has openly spoken about battling.

"Ashton was enjoying a glass of good red wine when he said, 'I don't know if alcoholism is a real thing – I think it's all about moderation'."

Demi continued: "I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too. So I tried to become that: a fun, normal girl."

She added: "I didn't think, 'This is a kid in his twenties who has no idea what he's talking about.' I think, 'I have nearly two decades of sobriety under my belt, and that's a huge accomplishment.' Instead, I cast about for justifications."

Demi went on to explain that she spiralled back into drinking which contributed to the breakdown of her and Ashton's marriage, though she didn't explicitly blame his comments.

She wrote: "He's not the cause of why I opened that door up. I wanted to be something other than who I am. And it was literally like giving my power away."

Demi also explained during an appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith that she felt as if she'd had an addiction to Ashton.

"The addiction and the co-dependency, like my addiction to Ashton – that was probably almost more devastating because it took me seriously away emotionally."

The pair got hitched in 2005, split in 2011 and their divorced was finalised two years later.

Demi Moore's previous marriage history

Demi was married twice before she wed the That 70s Show actor. From 1981 to 1985, she was married to the late musician Freddy Moore.

In 1987, Demi married Pulp Fiction actor Bruce Willis with whom she shares three children: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

The pair announced their separation in 1998 and they were divorced in 2000.

However, Bruce and Demi have kept things amicable since their divorce and Bruce was even a guest at Demi Moore's wedding.

Bruce has been married to Emma Heming Willis for 15 years and the whole bunch is a wonderful example of a happily blended family. Emma and Bruce are parents to Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 10.

The blended family are navigating Bruce's difficult dementia and aphasia diagnosis together.