Katie Holmes makes bold fashion statement as she's seen for first time since Jamie Foxx's offensive comments

Katie Holmes wasn't about to let her ex-boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, get under her skin.

The Dawson's Creek actress looked radiant when she stepped out in New York on Sunday for the first time since he made rude comments about their romance.

Katie was all smiles in a bright green coat, teamed with a turtleneck sweater and jeans as she carried a coffee and bunch of flowers through the streets of the Big Apple.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Suri graduates with mom Katie Holmes by her side

Her appearance came after Jamie said he had been "cured" from dating white women.

The actor threw shade at their six year romance during his Netflix special What Had Happened Was...

© Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Katie stayed tight lipped over Jamie's comments

As he sat down at a piano, Jamie sang: "Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured. I've been cured of everything, no more white girls.

"I'm serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls."

The audience erupted with applause as Jamie continued: 'I'm back on the black side of town!

© GEtty Images Jamie Foxx threw shade at his romance with Katie Holmes

"No more white girls. No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls. No more spray tan, no more big [expletive] no ass, no more white girls."

Jamie has dated many both black and white. He welcomed his daughter Connie with his girlfriend, Connie Kline, who he dated in 1993.

He was linked to actress Garcelle Beauvais between 1996 and 2001 before he moved on to date actress Leila Arcieri four years later.

© Jason Kempin Jamie has dated numerous women

Jamie's second daughter, Analise, was born from his relationship with Kristin Grannies and he then went on to date Katie from 2013 to 2019.

Katie has since dated chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. and most recently, musician Bobby Wooten.

She's now believed to be single.

© Lexie Moreland Katie is currently single

Katie is keeping busy with her role in the Broadway show Our Town, which has received rave reviews.

She'll also welcome her daughter Suri home for the holidays after she left home for college in the fall.

Katie shares Suri with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, but he and his daughter are believed to have been estranged for years.

© TikTok/Getty She's a mom to Suri

Katie has fought to keep Suri out of the spotlight, telling Glamour in 2023: "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her.

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

Suri has a talent for performing and she's been involved in several of her mom's projects in the past.

© Getty Images Tom and Katie were married from 2006-2012

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," she explained.

"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space."