Katie Holmes gives $25,000-a-month NY penthouse a festive touch

Katie Holmes is preparing for her "favorite time of the year" with some holiday decor inside her home.

The Dawson's Creek actress lives in New York where she raised her daughter Suri, who has since flown the nest.

She rarely shares photos inside her plush pad — reported to be costing her $25,000-a-month — but ahead of the holidays, she delivered a peek inside.

Taking to social media, Katie posted photos of her windowsill with an adorable pair of glittery elf shoes alongside her stack of books.

There were large windows looking out on the city behind them and a wreath hung on the handle.

Later, she shared a snapshot of two silver reindeers which she'd positioned on her sleek, marble surface.

"My favorite time of the year.. Happy Holiday Season," she wrote.

Katie has lived in the Big Apple for more than a decade after moving there from LA with her daughter.

She's previously gave a glimpse inside her abode amidst the holiday season when she shared a picture of herself in the living room enjoying a bottle of wine.

The post saw Katie sitting inside the spacious living area, which is decorated in an array of bright block colors and an assortment of house plants.

The star sat on a tan orange leather seat while drinking a glass of wine. White and red curtains and a white table, along with a patterned rug, give the room vintage vibes, completed by a record player perched on the table.

It was during the COVID-19 pandemic and Katie captioned the post: "This holiday season may be one like no other, but that won’t stop me from carrying on my favorite traditions at home.

"Decorating cupcakes, listening to my favorite holiday music, and opening a (much needed!) bottle of @MeiomiWines Pinot Noir."

It's her first Christmas since Suri left home to go to college in Pittsburgh. Over Thanksgiving, she returned to visit her mom and she was snapped enjoying a stroll through their neighborhood.

While Katie misses Suri, she confessed: "I'm proud of my daughter."

"Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."