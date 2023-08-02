Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau splits from wife Sophie after 18 years

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have split after 18 years.

The pair made the announcement on social media, acknowledging they made the decision after "many meaningful and difficult conversations."

"As always we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," they wrote in the statement.

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

When did Justin Trudeau meet his wife?

The pair met as children when Sophie, 48, was a classmate of Justin's brother Michael in their hometown of Montreal. They reconnected in 2003 when Sophie, who was a TV personality, was paired with Justin, 51, as the co-host for a charity ball.

The two became engaged in 2004 and married on May 28 2005.

© Anna Moneymaker Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada arrives alongside his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to the Microsoft Theater for the opening ceremonies of the IX Summit of the Americas on June 08, 2022

What church did Justin Trudeau get married in?

Justin and Sophie married in the Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont Church in Montreal.

© Jemal Countess Sophie and Justin in 2012

Who are Justin Trudeau's children?

Justin and Sophie welcomed their sons Xavier in 2007 and Hadrien in 2014, and daughter Ella-Grace in 2009.

They were raising their children at Rideau Cottage, on the grounds of Rideau Hall, after winning the election for Prime Minister in 2015.

© DAVE CHAN Justin Trudeau (C), his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (2nd L) and children Ella-Grace (L), Hadrien (2nd R) and Xavier (R) in 2021

Together they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 where Sophie wore a figure-hugging dress featuring a lace panel. A cropped jacket added a layer of warmth, and a teardrop black hat adorned with a laced mourning veil added a traditional touch, while a statement brooch attached to her attire was a noteworthy addition to her outfit.

Showcasing a maple leaf silhouette peppered in twinkling diamonds, the brooch was a poignant nod to the couple's home county.

While in London, UK, the couple also paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth II as she was lying in state at London's Westminster Hall on September 17.

© Chris Jackson Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau in 2016

Justin has known the British royal family for many years, since his father, late former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, introduced him to the late Queen when he was a boy.

The Queen's first in-person audience after testing positive for coronavirus in 2022 was with Justin, and Justin and Sophie have also welcomed the King and Queen Consort to Canada on many occasions in their roles as heads of the Canadian government.

They also attended the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023.