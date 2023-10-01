Dylan Dreyer shares adorable family update in new celebratory photos with sons inside stunning home

It's a big weekend over at Dylan Dreyer's house, as her family is celebrating her youngest son's second birthday!

The Today Show star and her husband Brian Fichera, an NBC cameraman, producer and writer she married in 2012, share three sons: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell or "Rusty," who is celebrating his birthday.

In honor of the birthday boy, the mom-of-three shared a slew of photos from the family's celebrations, and fans were left in awe over how grown up little Rusty is already.

Dylan took to Instagram over the weekend and commemorated her son's birthday with some sweet snaps from his party, which was Super Mario themed.

In the first of the photos the NBC meteorologist shared from the celebrations, her three boys are pictured side by side looking on to a tower of cupcakes with sprinkles and candles on them, and they are surrounded by plenty of Mario-themed merch.

In another adorable shot, Dylan managed to get all three boys looking at the camera and smiling, as they sat by the festively decorated dining table.

During the party, the kids got to enjoy putting on superhero masks over their eyes, colorful stamp painting, racking up an impressive sticker collection, and of course the delicious cupcakes, which were gluten free for Dylan's oldest son Calvin, who is celiac.

Then it was selfie time, and Dylan shared a relatable glimpse at their attempt to get everyone in the photo, sharing multiple rounds of selfies of the family-of-five.

The three Fichera-Dreyer boys had ear-to-ear smiles on their faces

"Nothing like a good old fashioned family (gluten free) birthday party!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "And trying to capture a selfie with the 5 of us. Nailed it!!"

Fans quickly took to the comments section under the post to gush about the photos, with one fan writing: "Love all the selfies!" as others followed suit with: "So funny! Happy birthday to Rusty. Good job juggling it all mom," and: "Your family is beautiful!" as well as: "Perfect family," plus another fan of hers added: "Great fun! Happy birthday Rusty!"

Dylan shared the family's multiple attempts at a selfie

Dylan reminisced about the day Rusty came into the world two years ago, in a previous post where she shared photos of the tot through his first two years.

"My little trooper!!" she wrote, adding: "You came into this world 6 weeks early and we are so blessed having all this extra time with you!!"

She continued: "You add nothing but joy to our home and completed our family," concluding with: "Happy 2nd Birthday little man!! Love you Rusty!!"

