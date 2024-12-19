Emily Andre's rarely-seen children steal the show in festive at-home video

Emily Andre sparked a sweet reaction on Wednesday when she shared a heartwarming cooking video featuring her two eldest children Amelia and Theo.

The clip, which was shared to Instagram, showed Emily and her adorable brood creating impressive 'chocolate pinecones' using an array of kitchen cupboard essentials.

While the mother-of-three ensured Amelia and Theo's faces were hidden from view, she shared a glimpse of them baking on their kitchen island dressed in red-and-white Christmas pyjamas peppered with festive firs, reindeer and snowflakes.

© Instagram Emily Andre with her two children, Theo and Amelia

Amelia, ten, was her mother's carbon copy, rocking flowing long tresses which she wore styled in a ponytail. Emily, 35, meanwhile, looked decidedly festive wearing a vibrant scarlet jumper complete with tiered sleeves. She accessorised with a simple pendant necklace and chunky gold hoop earrings.

In her caption, she wrote: "I couldn't resist one more Christmas recipe and this one is super easy, and the kids loved being involved, give these three-ingredient Chocolate Pinecones a go and let me know what you think."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "So clever! They look amazing!" while a second chimed in: "These are really effective and so festive. Love them," and a third added: "Aww what a great idea, lovely family activity."

© Instagram Emily and Peter welcomed Arabella in April

Aside from Amelia and Theo, Emily and Peter, 51, also share baby daughter, Arabella, while Peter is also a proud dad to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, from his marriage to Katie Price.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 after being introduced to one another via Emily's father in 2010. Speaking about their bizarre first encounter, Peter told Cornwall Live: "It's the most bizarre thing. I had to have an emergency operation on a kidney in Taunton. I wasn't even in the area, but I was transferred there, and the on-call consultant was Emily's dad.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

"I was so grateful that I said, 'If there's anything I can ever do…' I later got him a couple of tickets for the Plymouth show, but he couldn't make it, so his wife Rebecca came along with their daughter, Emily."

The pair are raising their family in Surrey where they own a sprawling property complete with a cinema room, a recording studio and an impressive home gym. The kitchen is nonetheless the heart of their home, with Peter telling House Beautiful in 2023: "Being brought up in a Mediterranean household, the main part of the home is always your kitchen. You want to design it how you like because that's where you're hanging out.

© Instagram The couple's kitchen features a navy and grey colour scheme

"We've got an island in the middle so that's where everyone sits around — we all sit and talk. When I'm cooking, the kids might be doing their homework, but they're in front of me. It's all open-plan, which I love."