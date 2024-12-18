Peter Andre corrects Kate Garraway's on-air family blunder in awkward moment

Peter Andre was forced to interrupt Kate Garraway during an appearance on Good Morning Britain after she made an awkward blunder about his blended family with his wife Emily.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer was chatting about the anniversary of his iconic song when the conversation turned to his children. Peter regularly shares updates about his eldest children Junior and Princess, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia, Theo and Arabella whom he has welcomed with doctor Emily.

GMB host Kate made a passing comment about Peter's "busy Christmas" with his five kids, which Peter quickly corrected. "Technically six," he said, referring to his 22-year-old stepson Harvey whom Katie welcomed with Dwight Yorke. Watch the awkward moment in the clip below…

Peter's relationship with Harvey

Peter may keep Harvey – who has Prader-Willi syndrome – off his social media, but he has hinted that he has maintained a private relationship with him behind closed doors following his split from Katie in 2009.

Katie said the breakdown of their marriage really affected Harvey, claiming in her book, Harvey and Me: "I began to notice a change in Harvey, I'd say things like, 'Do you want to go see Daddy Peter today?' and he'd shout: 'No!' So then I'd be like: 'But he has a cake waiting for you.'"

She added: "The split from Pete really upset Harvey. It must have been frustrating for him at the time because he couldn't express how he felt. 'But now he can and he remembers a lot more than you'd think. It's really sad."

The singer spoke about adopting stepson Harvey following their split

However, the 'Flava' hitmaker emotionally opened up about his plans to adopt Harvey during an appearance on Kay Burley's show in 2010.

He watched a clip of Dwight saying: "I understand that he has to play a role because that comes as part of the baggage when you get involved with Kate.

"But for him to say he was going to adopt my kid - and now look what’s happened four years down the road [Pete and Katie split].

"Is he prepared to adopt Harvey at this stage? I don’t think so. The onus falls back on the father, which is me in the first place, so that’s why it should not have been mentioned."

Peter then responded: "No disrespect, but has he seen Harvey since this interview? The bottom line is this. I love that child alright, and I don’t care what anybody says, I love that child. I see that child.

"To me, a nice little thank you would be nice instead of telling me. I asked to adopt him because I love him. I didn’t ask to adopt him to be disrespectful. It angers me when people turn around and I get a comment like that."

Speaking of all three of his eldest kids, he tearfully added: "I will die for those children."

Emily on their blended family

Peter often praises his wife Emily's parenting skills, but she confessed that she is careful about her dynamics as a stepmother to Peter and Katie's children.

"I tend to leave the disciplining up to Pete and often I feel like a big sister, which works really well for us," she told Closer.

Discussing their parenting strategies, she added: "I'm quite strict, especially with stuff like manners. Me and Pete are quite similar, really we both are very much up on honesty, manners, kindness."

However, all of their children have a very close bond, which she discussed on The Netmums Podcast.

"They've got a lovely relationship, just a really lovely relationship," Emily said. "The dynamic between them all is really nice and I feel really lucky for that."

