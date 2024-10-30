Peter Andre stuns fans with precious video of children Amelia and Theo

Peter Andre melted hearts on Tuesday with the sweetest at-home video featuring his two children Amelia and Theo.

In a clip shared to Instagram, the singer and his adorable brood could be seen preparing Halloween-themed pizza in their swanky Surrey kitchen.

© Instagram The couple share three children together

Peter and his wife Emily led the wholesome cooking activity while sibling duo Theo, seven, and Amelia, ten, got stuck in kneading the dough before adding their spooktacular toppings.

Peter and NHS doctor Emily, who tied the knot in 2015, are notoriously private about their little ones and tend to keep their faces hidden from view.

The pair appeared in the video perched on bar stools, looking so grown up with Amelia rocking ultra-long pigtails and Theo looking smart in his school uniform.

Elsewhere in the clip, baby Arabella – whom Peter and Emily welcomed in April – made a sweet cameo appearance with doting mum Emily.

In his caption, Peter penned: "Anyone for some ghoulishly good ghost pizzas?"

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. One follower wrote: "I love you guys. You make me smile, and you're such family role models for parents in this challenging world," while a second noted: "Wow these look awesome hope they tasted delicious," and a third added: "Great parents, love to you all."

Peter and Emily welcomed their eldest, Amelia, in January 2014, and second child, Theo, via a planned Caesarean in 2016 which she "wasn't expecting."

© Instagram The couple keep Amelia and Theo's identities hidden from the public

They expanded their brood once again in April this year when they welcomed their youngest child – daughter Arabella. At the time, they told their followers: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy."

Aside from Amelia, Theo and Arabella, Peter is also a doting father to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price.

Emily has embraced her role as a stepmother and shares a close bond with Peter's two eldest children. She maintains that she's taken on "more of a big-sister role," explaining to The Times: "I think I take on more of a big-sister role. They are lovely children, and they've made my life easy, to be honest.

© Getty Images Emily recently reunited on the red carpet with Princess and Junior

"It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

Influencer Princess has also spoken about their bond, describing Emily as "the perfect stepmum."

© Shutterstock Emily and Princess Andre are close

In conversation with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, she shared: "And Emily has been in my life since I was three, so it's like she's always been there. She's the perfect stepmum. I couldn't have asked for better."

Reflecting on life with her mother Katie Price, Princess added: "I guess my mum's side is more chaotic . . . In a good way."