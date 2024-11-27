Emily Andre rocks strapless dress and tumbling curls - stepdaughter Princess reacts

Emily Andre looked sensational on Monday as she attended the 2024 Beauty Awards in London.

For the glamorous occasion, the mother-of-three donned a strapless black column dress complete with a boned bodice and a ruffled organza neckline. Emily spruced up her look with a gem-encrusted clutch, a pair of strappy metallic heels and some diamante drop earrings.

© Shutterstock The NHS doctor attended the 2024 Beauty Awards

She wore her chocolate Rapunzel tresses in tumbling curls and highlighted her features with sculpting bronzer, glossy lipstick and telescopic mascara.

The NHS doctor shared snippets of her night out on Instagram, including several festive snapshots and a clip of herself posing on the red carpet alongside Dr Raj Arora. She wrote in her caption: "Such a great evening @thebeautyawardsuk last night surrounded by lovely people."

© Shutterstock Emily looked flawless in a column dress

Emily's stepdaughter Princess was quick to share her thoughts in the comments section, writing "beautiful," while one follower wrote: "Pure class as always, totally stunning," and a second added: "What a fabulous dress, you look amazing."

Princess also attended the event, opting to wear a strapless nude dress covered in mirrored rectangles. The 17-year-old wore her flowing locks in pristine curls and accessorised with a sparkling silver clutch.

© Getty Images Emily's stepdaughter Princess wowed in a mirrored dress

'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter shares Princess and 19-year-old son Junior with his ex-wife, Katie Price. He went on to marry Emily in 2015, with the pair welcoming three children together: Amelia, Theo and youngest Arabella who came into the world back in April.

Emily shares a close bond with her stepchildren and has previously spoken about her "big sister role." Speaking to The Times in 2022, she said: "I think I take on more of a big sister role. They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest.

© Getty Images Emily and Princess share the sweetest bond

"It just sort of works, but I don't think there's one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

Meanwhile, Princess recently told The Sun's Fabulous Magazine: "I love all my siblings the same. And Emily has been in my life since I was three, so it's like she's always been there. She's the perfect stepmum. I couldn't have asked for better."

© Instagram Peter and Emily tied the knot in 2015

Reflecting on life with her mother Katie Price, Princess added: "I guess my mum's side is more chaotic . . . In a good way."

Of her father's parenting style, she went on to say: "He's not as strict now, but he still has boundaries. He was less strict with Junior, but I think it's different when you're the first daughter compared to the first son."