Josh Duggar's wife Anna resurfaces for first time in 2 years since husband's prison sentencing

Josh Duggar's wife Anna Duggar is carrying on amid his time in federal prison.

Earlier this month, the 19 Kids and Counting alum, who married into the famed Duggar family in 2008, was seen for the first time in two years.

It comes over two years since her husband was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and exactly three since he was found guilty on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography by a jury in Arkansas in December 2021.

Anna was spotted on December 10 in the Duggar's hometown of Arkansas, stepping out to watch one of her sons play basketball.

She was seen sporting light blue jeans, a dark plaid blazer and running shoes, plus notably, she still had her wedding ring on.

Anna and Josh married in 2008, when they were both 20 years old, and share seven children together, Mackynzie, 15, Michael, 13, Marcus, 11, Meredith, 9, Mason, 7, Maryella, 5, and Madyson, 3.

Not only was Josh found guilty of the child pornography charges, but in 2015, allegations came out that he had molested several teenage girls, including his own sisters, Jessa Duggar and Jill Duggar, and the latter has largely distanced herself from her family.

Jill's estrangement from her father Jim Bob Duggar was in part born out of her brother's sexual assault and the family's reaction. In her debut memoir released last year, Counting the Cost, she recalled a tense fight between her and her dad, which culminated with her telling him: "You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother."

Since then, she has shared occasional updates on where their relationship stands, and previously revealed to People: "My father and I do not have one-on-one contact."

Moreover, during an appearance on former Disney Channel star Christy Romano's podcast Vulnerable, she shared that their relationship "used to be really great," and that her husband Derick Dillard "trusted my dad and my dad trusted him," but she noted it's no longer the case.

She explained: "Once we started having some differences, it got a little rocky there to the point where Derick had to have some really hard conversations with my dad."

Jill confessed it had definitely taken a turn for the worse since, to the point Derick had to "stand up" for her, and recalled her husband declaring to his father-in-law: "If you keep contacting her directly, I will have to file a protective order."