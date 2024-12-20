Joss Stone reveals she is pregnant just weeks after adopting baby boy

Joss Stone has shared the extraordinary news that she is pregnant again, just weeks after adopting a baby boy, leaving her feeling, in her own words, "shocked." The 37-year-old singer, already a devoted mum to Violet, three, and Shackleton, two, with husband Cody DaLuz, had only recently welcomed her adopted son, Bear, into their family when she discovered she was expecting.

In a heartfelt video shared with her followers on Instagram, Joss revealed the unexpected twist in her growing family’s journey, describing it as nothing short of miraculous.

"Honestly, shocked was an understatement," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed! Maybe we should call the ‘Less is More’ tour the preggo tour."

Joss, glowing with excitement and disbelief, held up a positive pregnancy test in the video. The news comes at a particularly poignant time for the family, as they continue to navigate health concerns for little Bear.

Born prematurely, Bear has been facing issues with his lungs, prompting doctors to advise Joss and Cody to keep him out of public spaces for now.

In a separate video, Joss offered a candid glimpse into her daily life as she sat in her car with Bear, explaining the precautions they were taking to protect their newest addition.

"I’m sat in the car with him because he’s so little that he can’t go out. His lungs are a little bit vulnerable," she shared. "I’m just here with little man, hanging out."

She further explained the challenges of balancing medical advice with everyday responsibilities, revealing the irony of being told to keep Bear at home yet needing to bring him to a doctor’s appointment.

"At the hospital, they said, ‘Don’t take him out anywhere,’ but then they said to make a doctor’s appointment," Joss said with a wry smile. "I thought, ‘Hang on, you just told me not to take him out, but now I have to bring him to the doctor’s office where there are all these germs!"

Despite the challenges, Joss and Cody’s joy over their growing family is palpable. The couple adopted Bear just in time for Thanksgiving, and Joss has been open about the whirlwind experience. Sharing a clip of the moment she told her children about their new sibling, Joss admitted that the adoption process had been both exciting and unexpectedly fast.

However, the journey to bring Bear home wasn’t without its hiccups. In a humorous recounting of events, Joss revealed that she and Cody initially went to the wrong hospital to meet their new son. "We were in the wrong hospital. I knew it!" she said, laughing. "That’s why Tummy Mummy said eighth floor, and the guy downstairs said second floor—because they’re totally different hospitals!"

The couple eventually made it to the right place, and the emotional moment when Joss held Bear for the first time was captured on video. "It all happened just in time for Thanksgiving," she said, her voice filled with gratitude.