Exclusive: Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood's family night out days after confirming split

Fearne Cotton and her ex-husband Jesse Wood were spotted together on Thursday evening at Paul McCartney's concert at the O2 area in London, just days after the TV presenter confirmed their split.

According to a source, Fearne attended the show alongside Jesse, his eldest son, as well as his father Ronnie Wood and wife Sally.

The concert was part of Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour, which began in October and span across Paris, Madrid and São Paulo, as well as two dates at Manchester's Co-op Live and the O2.

© Getty Images Sir Paul McCartney ended his 'Got Back' world tour at the O2 Arena in London

At one point during the concert, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, joined the former Beatles star on stage for the song Get Back.

The outing comes just days after The Happy Place podcast host confirmed her split with her husband of 10 years via Instagram.

© Getty Images Ronnie Wood photographed with Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood in 2012

The former Celebrity Juice panellist took to social media last week to reveal the news. On top of a black screen, Fearne wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage.

"Our priority has been and always will be our children. We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time."

The couple share two children, son Rex, 11, and daughter Honey, 8, while Fearne is also a step-mother to Jesse’s children Arthur, 21, and Lola, 18, from his first marriage.

The pair tied the knot back in 2014 during an intimate ceremony in London. However, Fearne has been seen without her husband at recent events, including Christmas at Kew Gardens with her children.

During an appearance on Lorraine in 2019, Fearne opened up about the reality of making her marriage work. She said: "I adore and love [Jesse] more than anything. But of course we have arguments.

© Dave M. Benett The couple has been struggling with their marraige since 2019

"People think because I live in the public eye, we have a perfect life. But I have two kids, and two step-kids, so it's a busy life. Of course, there's going to be arguments."

The news came only a week after the TV presenter shared that she had discovered two tumours on her jawline and must undergo imminent surgery. Fearne took to Instagram to share the news that she had been told by doctors that the masses were benign.

However, it seems the pair have remained amicable and reunited to celebrate Paul's last performance on tour. The singer also welcomed his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr to the stage for a rendition of Helter Skelter and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band while fans cheered loudly.

As he arrived on stage, Starr said: "I've had a great night tonight, it's been a great show." Once the musician exited the show, he added: "I'm off now, I've had a great night and I love you all."