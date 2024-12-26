Outnumbered stars Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner are an actual couple – details

Outnumbered has returned to screens for a Christmas special which sees our favourite parents Pete and Sue Brockman attempting to parent their now adult children.

However, the bond between actors Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner isn't just on-screen, as the pair of actors are actually a couple in real-life. The pair started bonding romantically following the respective breakdowns of their previous relationships and now reportedly live in a £1.2million London penthouse.

The pair ended up getting together following the wrap party for their hit sitcom in 2016. At the time, the Sun reported: "They've always been really friendly but they were living their own lives until they were both single."

Reflecting on the moment to the BBC, Hugh explained: "That happened I suppose about a year and a half ago. We did an Outnumbered Christmas special about three years ago and then met up again about a year and a half ago."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Hugh has spoken fondly of his partner

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday a year after they got together, Hugh said: "I am very, very happy, we are so very happy. It's nice and yes, it's so lovely."

The pair initially kept their relationship under wraps with many assuming that the pair were simply good friends. Speaking to the Times, Claire shared: "Nobody really noticed when Hugh Dennis and I first got into a relationship. The news didn't come out until a year later, which was great.

© BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence The couple got together following the show

"People said to us that someone will notice soon but I kept telling them, 'We're both over 50. Why would anyone be interested in that?' We've got families we wanted to protect, but everybody's pretty cool and happy with it."

The couple's on-screen children were thrilled at Hugh and Claire's relationship, with Daniel Roche telling the Sun: "It was great news, to be honest. We've known both of them for a long time.

© BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence The pair have the blessing of their co-stars

"You can imagine, we're on a set with three kids and for a lot of the time, they're the only two adult actors. We had separate green rooms. They get on so well, the chemistry's so real. So happy for them."