Outnumbered Christmas special: plot, release date and more

Outnumbered is returning with a Christmas special, and the Brockman family are as chaotic as ever. The beloved sitcom, which last aired in 2016, is getting a new lease of life this December, with Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner reprising their roles as eternally stressed parents, Pete and Sue.

Meanwhile, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez, who played their three troublesome children are all grown up! Their kids might be older, but that doesn't mean life's got any easier for Pete and Sue. Here's what we know about the episode…

What's the Christmas special about?

The BBC explained: "It will follow the chaos in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead.

Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez

"In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way."

When will the episode air?

Currently, an exact release date is yet to be confirmed, but fans can expect to tune in at some point in December. Watch this space – we'll keep you posted.

In the meantime, the BBC has shared a first-look photo of the cast. The caption reads: "Our favourite Outnumbered family stand united for the Christmas Special. It's revealed that filming has been taking place this November."

What has the cast said?

Before filming got underway, Hugh Dennis told the BBC: "Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I'm sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever."

Sue Skinner added: "I'm really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn't feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all."

Coincidentally, Hugh and Sue, who play on-screen couple Pete and Sue, are together in real life too. They confirmed their romance in 2018, with Hugh telling the Mail on Sunday: "I am very, very happy, we are so very happy."

The actor later revealed during a 2019 interview on BBC Radio 5 Live that the pair got together after filming wrapped on the 2016 Christmas special.