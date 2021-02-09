Hugh Dennis teases new Outnumbered series with on-screen wife Claire Skinner The couple played Pete and Sue Brockman in the BBC comedy

Hugh Dennis has revealed he would love for Outnumbered to return to our screens after the series came to an end in 2016.

Speaking with Radio Times, the 58-year-old - who played history teacher Pete Brockman in the BBC comedy - confessed he would love to see the children looking after the parents.

The actor and his on-screen wife Claire Skinner surprised fans when they confirmed their romance after they finished filming. "I really liked making it, and I'd be very happy to do some more," he said. "Maybe in 20 years when the children are looking after us. That would be a great format."

He added: "I think it was one of those sitcoms that acknowledged how difficult it is to bring up kids and what an unholy mess it is, quite often. That stuff is confusing and confused."

Hugh and Claire starred together in the hit BBC sitcom as couple Sue and Pete Brockman, who are parents to three children, Jake, Ben and Karen, from 2007 until 2016.

It's thought that they started dating in 2017 after splitting from their respective partners. Claire, 55, is mum to sons William, 22, and Henry, 19, while Hugh and ex-wife Kate share son Freddie, 23, and Meg, 21.

Claire and Hugh with their on-screen children

In 2019, during a chat on ITV's Lorraine, the actress described their relationship as "a lovely little life surprise". She said: "It's a lovely little life surprise, isn't it?" to which host Lorraine Kelly then joked: "If you know somebody really well, it cuts down on all of that going out on the first date malarkey… You know what his favourite colour is, and you know whether they like brown sauce..."

"Absolutely, we can just move on," Claire agreed. "It's been lovely." Not long before her interview on Lorraine, the TV star spoke about her relationship with Dennis in an interview with The Times, and said that "nobody really noticed" when they first started dating.

The BBC series aired from 2007 until 2016

"People said to us that someone will notice soon but I kept telling them, 'We're both over 50. Why would anyone be interested in that?'" she said. "We've got families we wanted to protect, but everybody's pretty cool and happy with it."

Hugh, meanwhile, previously confirmed their romance in a sweet statement to the Mail on Sunday: "I am very, very happy. We are so very happy. It's nice and yes, it's so lovely," he explained.

