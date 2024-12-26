Victoria Beckham shares rare intimate photo from Miami home that features huge olive tree in living room

David and Victoria Beckham cosied up in matching festive pyjamas on Christmas day as they celebrated with their family in Miami. The couple shared a slew of photographs throughout the day of them in their swanky Miami home.

© Instagram The couple wore matching festive pyjamas

Posh Spice took to Instagram to share a rare intimate snap of her cuddled up to her football legend husband. The photograph depicted Victoria lying in David's arms while he reached out to take the selfie. The iconic couple donned matching green and white striped silk Christmas pyjamas.

Victoria captioned the post: "Hope everyone had a wonderful day!! Kisses from all of us @DavidBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven xxx."

David carved the turkey ahead of the family's Christmas dinner The couple's Miami home was decked out for the holidays and featured a stunning olive tree adorned with lights

The couple also documented the festive day on social media as David shared a video of himself donning a Santa hat while cutting the turkey in the family's gorgeous dining area decked out with a huge olive tree adorned with fairy lights.

The former footballer captioned the post: "Traditional cutting of the turkey that mum's been cooking all day!! love you all so so much Happy Christmas, good job @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven we miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham."

A bottle of red wine was perfectly placed on the table as David carved the turkey, ready for the family's Christmas lunch.

The posts didn't stop there, as both David and Victoria shared a hilarious video of Santa Claus visiting their jaw-dropping Holland Park mansion to deliver presents on Christmas Eve. One video depicted David sitting with Santa on the opulent staircase as the pair sang Jingle Bells together.

Victoria stunned in a figure-hugging midnight blue satin gown from her eponymous fashion label that featured elegant long sleeves, statement padded shoulders, and modern ruched detailing on the hips. The sensational gown was completed with a dramatic train.

Posh Spice slicked her luscious brunette locks in a low ponytail to reveal a pair of luxurious drop earrings, while her makeup oozed glamour with a dark smokey eye – no doubt courtesy of her own beauty product line.

© Instagram Victoria exuded chic in the stylish gown

The fashion designer also posted a sweet TikTok of her daughter Harper and husband David as they recreated an iconic scene from the Christmas classic movie Elf.

Harper appeared effortlessly beautiful in grey joggers and a black tank top as she mouthed the line, "Tomorrow morning, 10am, Santa's coming to town." Her father then appeared from the corner of the video in a Santa Claus hat and screamed the line "Santa! Oh my god."

Ahead of the festive day, Victoria revealed her important Christmas role during an appearance on Hoda & Jenna. She said: "I do not do the cooking, I prepare the drinks.

"I'll be the bartender — someone's got to do it."