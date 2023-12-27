Strictly's Dianne Buswell channels Baywatch in fiery red bikini

Dianne Buswell is enjoying a well-deserved break Down Under. After giving it her all in the Strictly Come Dancing final, the 34-year-old has jetted home to Australia, where she's traded the ballroom for the beach.

© Instagram Dianne spent Boxing Day at the beach

Giving fans another peek of her sun-soaked adventures on Tuesday, Dianne revealed that she'd spent Boxing Day surfing. "You can take the girl out of Australia but you can't take the Australian out of the girl!" she captioned a radiant bikini snap.

Channelling Baywatch in a fiery red two-piece, Dianne wowed fans with her incredibly toned physique and sun-kissed tan. "Beautiful surf babe," replied one. "Looking fabulous, well deserved hols with your family," added another.

© Instagram This month the Strictly star jetted home to Australia with her boyfriend Joe Sugg

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Who needs Baywatch when Dianne's around? Hope you're having a fab time with your folks."

After wrapping series 21 of Strictly, Dianne returned home to Australia on 18th December, with boyfriend and YouTuber, Joe Sugg, in tow.

The trip has no doubt been an emotional one for the dancer, as it's allowed her to spend quality time with her father, Mark, who was diagnosed with cancer this year.

Just last week, Dianne penned a message of support to her dad, after escorting him to one of his chemotherapy treatments. "Round 3 proud of you dad, always with a positive mind frame and smile on your face," the star wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Dianne with her dad Mark

Dianne first confirmed her father's cancer diagnosis via social media on 16th November.

"I'm so proud of you Dad first round of chemotherapy today! I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but I do know that I'm making you so proud over here in my concert every week!" she'd captioned a photo of Mark.

"The Australian nurses and doctors are now very aware of Strictly Come Dancing as my dad won't stop talking about it. You can do this Daddy xxx go mark @mark.3802 @rinabuswell."

While Mark is currently undergoing rounds of chemotherapy, he and Dianne have enjoyed a magical Christmas together, surrounded by friends and family.

Posting highlights from her Christmas Day in Oz, the Strictly star spoke of her gratitude. "I feel so blessed to have all these people in my life. Sending you all a merry Christmas, I hope your day is filled with love and happiness," she wrote in the caption.

When she's not visiting her family abroad, Dianne typically resides at the £3.5m home that she shares with her boyfriend Joe in Brighton. According to Mail Online, the couple's five-bedroom property was formerly owned by football player, Lewis Dunk

© Instagram Dianne and Joe reside in Brighton

Joe and Dianne have plenty of space as the home boasts 7,741 square feet and includes five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.