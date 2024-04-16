Johnny Depp is all smiles as he holds hands with co-star Maiwenn at star-studded premiere

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp was all smiles on Monday evening as he stepped out to attend the UK premiere of Jeanne du Barry alongside his co-star, Maiwenn.

Dressed to impress, the 60-year-old actor looked dapper in a sharp black suit and a double-breasted grey coat. Johnny, who portrays King Louis XV in the new period drama, accessorised with a cluster of statement earrings and a pair of tortoiseshell earrings.

© Getty Images Maiwenn and Johnny Depp attended the UK premiere of Jeanne Du Barry

The actor was joined by French actress and filmmaker Maiwenn, with the pair posing for numerous photographs together ahead of the screening. In several snaps, Johnny could be seen sweetly holding hands with his co-star who looked effortlessly stylish in tailored black separates and a boxy blazer.

Maiwenn, 47, wore her tousled chocolate tresses down loose in gentle waves and finished off her look with a slick of glossy coral lipstick.

© Shutterstock The co-stars appeared in high spirits as they entered the spotlight

Jeanne du Barry is a historical drama film written, directed and produced by Maïwenn, who stars as the titular character of the film opposite Johnny, who plays Louis XV, King of France from 1715 to 1774.

According to an official synopsis, the film follows "a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure" who "uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one."

Last year saw Johnny make a public return following his much-publicised legal case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. In the summer of 2023, he attended the Cannes Film Festival, and since made a return to social media to discuss upcoming biographical drama, Modi, which he directed based on the life of famous Italian artist and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

© Getty Images Johnny Depp at Cannes film festival in 2023

"To my dear 'Modi' film family, Köszönöm [transl. "Thanks" in Hungarian] for all your exceptional efforts without which this film could not have been made. Please accept my eternal admiration, appreciation, respect and love, JD. X," he wrote.

While Johnny has remained tight-lipped about his return to Hollywood, he did mention his comeback at a press conference at Cannes Film Festival last year.

WATCH: Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes Film Festival

"The truth is the truth," he said of his latest film, before adding: "As far as it being a positive or a negative to the film, all the sort of abstract whispers, all that does is maybe people talk about the film in this way, or they will talk about your work in a certain way up to a certain point. The fact is that we're all here because we made a film, not because we have a product to sell."

© Getty Images Johnny's comeback film, Jeanne du Barry, opened Cannes in 2023

He went so far as to suggest his "return" shouldn't be regarded as a comeback: "I keep wondering about the word 'comeback' because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away," declaring he "didn't go anywhere" and: "The notion of something like that is a bizarre mystery."