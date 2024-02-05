Johnny Depp shares rare personal message after special reunion

Johnny Depp rarely shares anything about his personal life on social media, but at the start of the week, the Hollywood star shared a rare personal message with fans on social media following a special night close to his heart.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was one of the many celebrities who stepped out for a good cause on Saturday night to raise money for sixties supermodel Celia Hammond's Animal Trust.

Johnny reunited with his good friend, Rod Stewart, for the occasion, performing some of the singer's favorite hits, including Maggie May and Forever Young.

Reflecting on the special night, which - according to Daily Mail - raised over $300,000, Johnny shared some polaroid photos from the event, including one of him and Rod, and another of him and Celia, alongside the message: "For the Celia Hammond Animal Trust. Thank you for having me. JD X."

Johnny opened up about the special night during an exclusive chat with Daily Mail, telling the publication: "Celia's devotion and commitment to protecting vulnerable and neglected animals is beyond admirable. I'm so glad to be part of the evening's success, and with the added bonus of playing alongside my friend, Sir Rod Stewart."

Johnny Depp shared a rare personal message on social media after his special night in London

Rod was equally delighted, adding: "I'm thrilled to perform at this most intimate event this weekend with fellow musician, Johnny Depp."

Johnny spends a lot of the time in the UK, and last year, he opened up about his new, quiet lifestyle during an interview with Somerset Life.

© Elliot Nyman Johnny Depp has been keeping a low profile over the past few years

The father-of-two admitted that he was actually quite a "shy person" and that living in the UK was ideal for his personality type. "In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. "I can just be me — and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded," he said.

He added: "I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour, without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people but I'm not the great extrovert that people think."

© Getty The star prefers life in the British countryside these days

The award-winning reportedly bought a mansion for £13 million back in 2014 but had been back in forth in recent years, before deciding to permanently shun Los Angeles to reside in England. The home is located on 850 acres of land on a sprawling estate in Somerset and has surprised locals on multiple occasions by stepping out in public and going about his daily life as normal without being heckled by fans or photographers.

© Sarah Haden / @DylanThomasBirthplace The actor pictured in the UK

Last year saw Johnny make a public return following his much-publicised legal case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. In the summer of 2023, he attended the Cannes Film Festival, and since made a return to social media to discuss upcoming biographical drama, Modi, which he directed based on the life of famous Italian artist and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

"To my dear 'Modi' film family, Köszönöm [transl. "Thanks" in Hungarian] for all your exceptional efforts without which this film could not have been made. Please accept my eternal admiration, appreciation, respect and love, JD. X," he wrote.

