Viewers make same comment on Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose's performance in new horror

Nosferatu is the next horror movie on our must-watch list, and the reviews so far sound like it is seriously worth the watch. The story, based on Bram Stoker's Dracula, follows Thomas Hutter and his wife Ellen, who are played by Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp.

In the original movie, a German realtor is sent to Transylvania to find a home for Count Orlok, who arrives and becomes obsessed with the realtor's fiancee.

In early reactions to the movie, fans were full of praise for Johnny Depp's daughter, who has clearly followed in his footsteps with her impressive acting performance. Sharing their review on X, The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "The film belongs to Lily-Rose Depp, whose performance is a revelation. Her scenes with Bill Skarsgard are electric, bristling with a conflicting rush of revulsion and desire, trance and lucidity, resistance and fated surrender.

"Depp gives Ellen’s delirium a tragic gravity, deepening once she acknowledges the mystical forces within her that sparked the vampire’s obsession. She can switch in an instant from weak and vulnerable to demonic, and the stylized physicality of her seizures is breathtaking."

© Aidan Monaghan Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in Nosferatu

Another person added: "#Nosferatu surpasses the hype as Eggers delivers a wickedly sinister reimagining of the iconic legend. A deeply chilling nightmare that lingers. If you love the horny fever dream of Coppola's Dracula you'll adore this. Lily-Rose Depp is ASTOUNDING! Easily one of the year's best."

© Aidan Monaghan Nicholas Hoult stars as Thomas Hutter and Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter

A third fan added: "Lily-Rose Depp gives a spectacular, full-throttle performance in #Nosferatu. She’s in total possession of her body as an instrument of fear & sexuality, contorting it into grotesque, unnatural positions (in tight, binding corsets!) in frightening fits of hysteria."

© Aidan Monaghan Lily-Rose Depp has been widely praised

The movie's director Robert Eggers has opened up about Lily-Rose's performance, telling Deadline: "Myself, the casting director, and even the videographer were in tears, because it was so powerful. She was, as she is in the film, incredibly brave, and raw, and powerful. Her ability to tune into this dark and haunted place so quickly is pretty phenomenal."