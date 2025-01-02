Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos admit they are not on the same page as they talk family life

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are couple goals, and are able to work with each other every morning with ease.

The celebrity couple often talk about their personal life on Live, and are always incredibly open. And in a recent pre-recorded episode over the holiday season, which aired on December 25, the couple admitted that they are on completely different pages when it comes to their approach to Christmas.

While Kelly adores everything to do with Christmas, Mark hasn't "shopped for anything for Christmas in 30 years."

The Live Wire author added: "Since we've been together, I have watched you actively not shop for anything."

Mark said that while he isn't a huge fan of the holiday, he is on hand to help make sure everything is tidied up - and quickly!

© Getty images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have very different views on Christmas

He said: "As people are making a mess, I'm just slowly throwing it away." Kelly said: "You've never seen anything like it," before joking: "Christmas is not allowed to look like it happened there."

The Riverdale star then concluded that he wasn't completely against Christmas. "I don't mind it happening." "The boxes and the gifts... it makes me nervous and it makes me eat," he joked.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their three children

This year, Kelly and Mark enjoyed spending some time away from New York City, and took their children off on a tropical vacation by the beach.

While it's not known where they went, Kelly shared some stunning beach photos on New Year's Eve, and a video at the stroke of midnight of an impressive firework display. The couple's daughter Lola, 22, also shared a video on her own Instagram account of the fireworks.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark have taken their children on vacation

The couple are also parents to Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21. Kelly and Mark have been empty nesters for the past few years and so their time with their children is all the more special now.

Mark spoke about spending time with his children and their partners over the holiday season during a chat with People just after Christmas in 2023, giving an insight into their close bond.

Kelly and Mark are empty nesters

"It was lovely...it was really nice people to spend time with. They did a great job. We love them all. I just was really proud of the fact that our kids wanted to hang out with us," he said.

He continued: "That's kind of the goal after you raise them and we're still raising them, but they're adults, so we're not really, we're kind of done. They're on their own for the most part. But I was just really thrilled and honored that my kids would want to spend time with me and my wife.

"And not be embarrassed by bringing their boyfriend or a girlfriend around," he added. While their youngest Joaquin is still at college - living in Ann Arbor while studying at the University of Michigan, their oldest son Michael is just down the road in Brooklyn.

Lola, meanwhile, is splitting her time between London and New York City as she focuses on her music career.