Kelly Ripa issues warning to Keira Knightley as she makes revelation about son Joaquin

Kelly Ripa is not one to shy away from offering advice to her fellow Hollywood moms, given her years of experience in the industry, and it's always with a playful touch.

The talk show host, 54, recently played host to actress Keira Knightley on an episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark beside her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos, 53.

The English actress, 39, who is promoting her new spy thriller Black Doves, spoke to the two hosts about being on the media tour for the show and how currently traveling the world is giving her some time away from mommy duties.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Keira Knightley's previous appearance on "LIVE" recounting an incident with her eldest child

Keira and her husband James Righton share daughters Edie, nine, and Delilah, five. Kelly, on the other hand, is a mom to sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, plus daughter Lola, 23.

When Mark asked Keira whether she brought the kids with her to New York from London, she emphatically responded: "No! No, they're with my family. They're having a lovely time."

"I'm here with my husband," she added, saying that some alone time for the couple was well-earned. "Do you know that sudden thing where you're like, 'Woah!' I was on the plane, I read my book, I can sit down, this is amazing."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark are the proud parents of three adults

Kelly cheekily offered up some advice as a working mom, interjecting with: "Careful, dear! That's how we got pregnant with number 3, we went away," alluding to her son Joaquin.

The Pride & Prejudice star, however, assured Kelly that nothing of the sort would happen with her and James, quipping: "Oh no, no, he's not coming anywhere near me. 'Go back to London right now'," to the hosts' delight.

MORE: Kelly Ripa unveils Christmas decorations with nod to son Joaquín in glimpse of $27m townhouse

Keira further got the opportunity to gush about her daughters, dubbing them "outrageously cool at the moment," sharing that they're just now over the "Peppa Pig phase," as she calls it.

© Getty Images Keira and her husband James Righton share two daughters, ages five and nine

"Suddenly like, my oldest is into Lizzo and Chappell Roan. We have pictures of Lizzo all over the house," she continued. "And my little one, who's five, and literally just stopped watching Peppa Pig, is suddenly into Leonard Cohen. So she knows all of the words to 'Hallelujah' and 'Famous Blue Raincoat'."

MORE: Keira Knightley: Meet the Black Doves star's lookalike brother Caleb

Unlike with her guest, Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters, with all three of their kids living away from home. Michael lives in Brooklyn and works in TV production with Bravo while acting and writing on the side.

© Instagram "Careful, dear! That's how we got pregnant with number 3, we went away," Kelly joked

Lola lives in London with her boyfriend while building her discography as a musician and producer. Joaquin is currently a senior at the University of Michigan and a member of their varsity wrestling team while studying dramatic arts.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa reveals she's 'very upset' with latest interview for surprising reason

In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, where they opened their luxurious $27 million Manhattan townhouse to the world, the longtime couple shared that they'd actually kept their kids' rooms the same over the years to encourage them to visit more.

© Getty Images "[My daughters] are outrageously cool at the moment."

In fact, they also have giant paintings of their three kids' eyeballs on the wall outside their bedroom. "They don't live here anymore, so when we leave our bedroom, it feels like they're still with us," Mark explained in a video for AD.