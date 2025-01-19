David Lynch's four kids share sweet tribute to the late filmmaker

David Lynch’s children have paid a heartfelt tribute to their late father, honoring his incredible legacy and inviting fans to join them in celebrating his life.

The visionary filmmaker, known for iconic works like Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, passed away earlier this week, just days before what would have been his 79th birthday.

In a touching joint statement, Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula Lynch described their father as a "guiding light of creativity, love, and peace."

Sharing their message on social media, they invited fans to participate in a special event to commemorate his life.

"On Monday, January 20th—what would have been his 79th birthday—we invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes," they wrote. "Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world."

The statement, signed with love by all four children, encouraged fans to use the time to "meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe." It concluded, "Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life. Love, Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula Lynch."

David Lynch’s legacy is vast and far-reaching, both as a filmmaker and as a proponent of Transcendental Meditation, which he credited with shaping his creativity and outlook on life. Fans were quick to respond to the family’s call, sharing their own tributes to the late director.

"He gave so much, maybe too much for one person. A true one of a kind genius! Just bummed to not see what he had planned," hinting at the projects Lynch might have been working on at the time of his passing.

Fans also reflected on Lynch’s dedication to his meditation practice, quoting the director’s own words about its impact.

"I started Transcendental Meditation in 1973 and have not missed a single meditation ever since. Twice a day, every day," he once said. "It has given me effortless access to unlimited reserves of energy, creativity, and happiness deep within."

The filmmaker’s children each carry forward aspects of his creative spirit. Jennifer, 56, his daughter from his first marriage to Peggy Reavey, has followed in his footsteps as a writer and director.

Austin, 42, whom Lynch shared with his second wife Mary Fisk, also pursued writing and directing after appearing in a few of his father’s productions as a child.

Riley, 33, born to Lynch and his third wife Mary Sweeney, has combined directing with composing music, showcasing another dimension of artistic talent. The youngest, 12-year-old Lula, has been living with her mother Emily Stofle following her parents’ divorce in 2023.