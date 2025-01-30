John Ramsey 'encouraged' daughter's murder will be finally solved after meeting with police

John Ramsey remains steadfast in his mission to find justice for his daughter JonBenét, nearly three decades after her tragic death. This week, he sat down with Boulder authorities, including Police Chief Stephen Redfearn, for an extensive discussion about the case, which has haunted the city since December 26, 1996. For the first time in years, he walked away feeling a renewed sense of optimism.

"The important thing is that I think they are just certainly committed to getting the case solved," John told People following the meeting. "And I think they're very interested in using the latest technology that's out there, this genealogy research, which I think is the key that needs to be employed."

John has long advocated for advanced forensic testing, believing that genetic genealogy could hold the key to finally identifying the person responsible. "I am encouraged and I am hopeful," he said. "I believe that this case will be solved using the latest DNA technology."

WATCH: Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey trailer

The push for progress has been a deeply personal battle. Since JonBenét was found dead in the basement of the family home, the case has been marred by missteps and controversy.

Early on, John, his late wife Patsy, and their son Burke found themselves under intense scrutiny, only to be cleared years later. Law enforcement ultimately apologized for the suspicion cast upon them, but the pain of those years has never fully faded.

During this latest meeting, John was accompanied by a DNA expert to ensure that authorities fully grasped the scope of what is possible with modern forensic science. "I wanted to make sure the police understood the latest technologies that are available today for good DNA testing and research," he explained.

© ABL Studio/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock JonBenét died in 1996

He also acknowledged the leadership change within the department, which he believes is a major step forward. "I guess the takeaway for me was that the police finally have competent leadership in place, and they haven't had that in my judgment for 10, eight or 28 years," he said.

"A big improvement in leadership. And that's encouraging, and that's really a step one, because nothing was gonna happen until that changed. I think they're committed."

John firmly believes that if genetic genealogy is utilized, "there's a 60, maybe 70% chance we'll get an identity of the killer." Without it, he fears that the likelihood of success drops significantly.

© Denver Post via Getty Images John has advocated for genetic testing in the case

Returning to Boulder for the meeting was an emotional experience, one that he admitted was incredibly difficult. "I wouldn't go back there other than to do whatever I can to advance the case," he shared. "And we left immediately." He made a point of avoiding the home where his family once lived. "It's difficult," he added.

Over the years, multiple suspects have been considered, including a masked intruder who attempted to break into a Boulder home nine months after JonBenét's murder.

The suspect fled when the child's mother intervened, and was never caught. John believes that person could be responsible for JonBenét's death.

© AFP via Getty Images He revealed that returning Boulder was an emotional experience

He also acknowledged that, based on an FBI profile, the person responsible was likely in their twenties or thirties at the time. "The FBI profile basically was, he was at the time, probably in his 20s, maybe 30, so it's been 30 years," he explained. "So in theory, he'd be 60 years old, according to the profile."

Describing the killer, he didn't hold back. "This is a very evil, pure evil person who did this," he said. "He's a psychopath. I've also been told that there's some fairly high likelihood that he's murdered other people, other children before JonBenét or after JonBenét. There's a reasonable chance this person's done this again."

JonBenét's case remains one of the most infamous unsolved crimes in modern history. She was just six years old when Patsy called police to report her missing.

© Corbis via Getty Images JonBenét passed away at just six years old

A ransom note was discovered inside the home, demanding the exact amount of a work bonus John had recently received. Later that day, JonBenét's body was found in the basement.

Reflecting on the investigation, John admitted his ongoing frustration. "We called the police that morning to help us and they did not help at all," he said. "It was extremely frustrating and aggravating and maddening."

His focus now is not just about finding answers, but about securing a sense of peace for his family. "My real motivation is to get this chapter concluded for the sake of my kids and my grandchildren," he said. "This cloud. And their reputation needs to be cleared for their sake. That's really why that continued to be so aggressive getting a resolution."