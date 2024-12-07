Exclusive: Dick Van Dyke still dancing at 98 — 'a beautiful and kind' human being

Dick Van Dyke managed to amaze many with his sprightly appearance ahead of his 99th birthday on December 13, but it turns out that there is more to the former Mary Poppins star than meets the eye.

© Getty Images Dick Van Dyke will turn 99 on December 13

The 98-year-old is also incredibly generous, with a close relationship to The Midnight Mission, an organization who helps the homeless population of California, and one volunteer told HELLO! of her experience working alongside Dick at the Easter dinner in 2017.

"I met Mr Van Dyke at the Easter dinner on skid row in front of the Midnight Mission in 2017 I believe," Lydia Butler revealed, as she herself was there as a volunteer helping to pass out meals and hygiene kits.

"He was walking around among the crowd, stopping to dance a little jig here and there."

© Myung J. Chun Dick Van Dyke has volunteered for The Midnight Mission for a long time

She described the Diagnosis Murder star as being "so lively and happy," having confessed that he was the best celebrity she met.

"I walked up to him and asked if I could have a picture with him, and he was so friendly," she continued. "He was greeting children and everyone. The Easter bunny was there, and he seemed to be making jokes with him, although I couldn't hear."

© Mike Guastella Dick and the Easter Bunny during The Midnight Mission and Entertainment Industry Foundation Easter & Passover Street Festival in 2003

Lydia noted that the actor "didn't have any real security or entourage, only one or two people keeping a little distance."

WATCH: Hollywood's Oldest Legends Still Going Strong

"His heart is with the mission," she said, calling him "a beautiful and kind human being."

According to Lydia, fellow workers at The Midnight Mission claimed he went every year.

"Now that he is older I think that he hasn't been in the past couple of years," she clarified.

© Araya Doheny Dick speaks at the Midnight Mission's 100 year anniversary Golden Heart Gala in 2014

Dick's relationship with The Midnight Mission

In 2014, the actor was spotted attending the organization's 100 year anniversary Golden Heart Gala. He has such close ties with the charity that his 90th birthday surprise, coordinated by wife Arlene, coincided with the 2015 Golden Heart Awards Gala.

© Tasia Wells Dick blows out candles on cake during his 90th birthday surprise at The Midnight Mission's Golden Heart Awards Gala in 2015

Dick was a close friend of the organization's famous, Clancy Imislund, who joined as a managing director in 1974 and worked "relentlessly" for 46 years to help the people in Skid Row, which earned him the title of "The King of Skid Row".

Clancy was famous for his leadership in the 12-step community, which helps people cope with addiction.

According to the Mission's website, he "offered hope to everyone: rich and poor, those living in tents and boxes, and those living in Beverly Hills mansions. They would all come to the Midnight to get his help to beat alcoholism."

© L. Cohen Dick Van Dyke and Clancy Imislund

This is presumably how he came across Dick, who struggled with alcoholism for years but is now sober, who said of Clancy: "He was one of a kind. How many of us owe our lives to him?!"

Other stars who love the charity

Dick isn't the only celebrity who has worked with The Midnight Mission, with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spending their Thanksgiving with the organization alongside their three children.

The family kept a low profile as they attended the Thanksgiving dinner with the charity on Skid Row, donning "I heart The Midnight Mission" aprons.

Ben, also a former alcoholic who recovered via the 12-step program, has supported the Midnight Mission for years.

He previously said: "It’s easy to throw up your hands and say there’s nothing you can do. But the truth is, there are people who want to make their lives better, who are struggling and need help."