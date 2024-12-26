Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce's major Christmas game with quiet gesture

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs continued on their hot streak, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 during their Christmas Day game to garner their sixth consecutive win.

The 35-year-old NFL tight end had an even bigger day, not only cinching the win, but also breaking a Chiefs record in the process.

Travis upped his career receiving touchdown count to 77 during the game against the Steelers, successfully pulling past Tony Gonzalez to become the Chiefs player with the most receiving touchdowns in history.

He even celebrated by doing a dunk over the goalpost the same way Tony did, making history and earning the stamp of approval from none other than his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

While Taylor, 35, wasn't present at the game, last making an appearance on December 21 when they faced off against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, she showed her support in a more subtle way.

The Chiefs' official Instagram account shared a post celebrating Travis' record, which read: "If you ever can't find Travis, chances are he's in the end zone. Congrats, @killatrav!" And among the nearly 200k likes, fans quickly noticed that one came from Taylor herself, excitedly pointing it out in the post's comments section.

Another important figure giving Travis the thumbs up was Tony himself, who tweeted out after the game: "Congrats to my man @tkelce on becoming the all time @Chiefs leader in touchdowns! Keep blazing trails my friend! btw nice dunk."

The dunk, a Tony Gonzalez signature, did cost Travis an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. However, a few weeks prior to the game, Tony pledged in an interview that he'd happily pay Travis' fine if he broke the record and made the dunk.

The celebrated tight end called back to it when he tweeted in reply to Tony: "You know I had to show love to the greatest of all time!! You did mention you'd help me with the fine tho."

During a recent episode of their podcast New Heights, Travis got reflective with his brother Jason Kelce about his continuing career in football, especially following his game against the Cleveland Browns on December 15.

© Getty Images Travis is now officially the tight end with the most receiving touchdowns in Chiefs history

Speaking about getting to play in Cleveland, where he was born, he said: "I just love that city, man. It was so fun. When we flew in, I felt like a tour guide. I was telling everybody every single city that we were going past, every monument, every building."

"It's so crazy to drive to the stadium [Huntington Bank Field]. I had crazy flashbacks of going to — you know, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is right there on the same block, as well as the Science Center."

© Getty Images Taylor has often been by her boyfriend's side at his games, cheering him on from the bleachers

Travis has been an NFL pro since 2013, with the Chiefs for the duration of his career thus far. He wistfully continued: "I don't know if it's the last time I'll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was just giving it one last hoorah before I'm done because I've only played there twice in 12 years."