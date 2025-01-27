Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's three-word exchange sends fans into meltdown

It was a picture-perfect moment, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly exchanged those three little words: "I love you."

The Kansas City Chiefs star and the global pop icon had fans swooning as they shared a tender kiss and heartfelt words during the Chiefs’ postgame celebrations.

The special moment, captured on camera and instantly going viral, took place on the field after Travis and his team secured their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

With confetti raining down and the energy of Chiefs Kingdom at a fever pitch, the tight end was seen leaning in to kiss Taylor before telling her, "I love you so much"

The "Love Story" singer responded with a glowing smile, saying: "I love you. I’m so proud of you."

The pair, both 35, radiated happiness as they celebrated the Chiefs’ hard-fought victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Joined by Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce, the couple basked in the moment, sharing smiles and laughter as cameras captured every frame of their joyful interaction.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor, always the supportive partner, cheered alongside Donna as Travis accepted the prestigious Lamar Hunt Trophy.

Not one to shy away from the spotlight, Travis brought his signature charisma to the microphone during the trophy presentation.

© Getty Images Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch the trophy presentation

Addressing the ecstatic crowd, he shouted out to the Chiefs’ loyal fans before surprising everyone with an impromptu song. "Hey, before you guys get out of here," he teased, before launching into a playful rendition of KC & The Sunshine Band’s classic hit "Get Down Tonight."

"Just do a little dance. Make a little love," Travis crooned, grinning from ear to ear as Taylor giggled and clapped from the sidelines. It was a moment of pure joy that left fans everywhere buzzing about the couple’s undeniable chemistry.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl

Taylor’s presence on the field wasn’t just a show of support; it was a reminder of how deeply their relationship has blossomed since they first went public in September 2023. The pair’s whirlwind romance has been a fan-favorite storyline, with many speculating that an engagement could be on the horizon.

While neither Travis nor Taylor has confirmed wedding plans, the NFL star recently shared his candid thoughts about weddings on his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. "I don’t know many people who get married in the fall," he admitted, making it clear that football season takes precedence during that time of year.

"You’ve got to pick a weekend when the team isn’t playing anyone big," he joked. "And if you want to make sure anniversaries don’t get overshadowed, maybe fall isn’t the best choice."

Travis went on to explain that he’s attended weddings in nearly every season except autumn. "I’ve seen weddings in February. I’ve seen weddings in every season but fall. So, I don’t know if fall is really the best time," he concluded.