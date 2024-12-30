Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi, 6, twin in matching backless dresses
Kylie Jenner sitting on the floor with Stormi and Aire surrounded by Christmas presents© Instagram

 The Khy founder's daughter is following in her fashionable footsteps

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner delighted her 395 million Instagram followers on Sunday, when she shared a previously unseen photo of her and her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The adorable mother-daughter photo saw Stormi and Kylie sitting together, with the photo taken from behind showing their beautiful matching outfits.

Both six-year-old Stormi and 27-year-old Kylie are wearing black backless dresses, with the two gowns adorned with oversized matching bows.

While Kylie's Valentino dress bared her whole back, with a super low V open to her tailbone, Stormi's little dress featured a cute cutout and the neck, with a bow tied at the nape.

While Stormi's hair was swept up into a high ponytail for the formal event, a more relaxed photo of Kylie and her daughter shared on Sunday revealed the six-year-old's natural hair – and it's even more beautiful!

Kylie shared a photo of herself, Stormi and Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago checking out Kylie Cosmetics counter in beauty store Ulta, with Stormi's hair stealing the show, worn long and loose.

Videos from the outing saw Stormi show her cousin her favorite lip gloss from her mother's collection, dropping it into her shopping bag.

Twinning moments

Chicago and Stormi, who were born a month apart, are extremely close, and Chicago is also fond of wearing twinning outfits.

Her mother, Kim, took to Instagram to share photos of her kids, and while Chicago's siblings, North, Saint and Psalm all looked cute, Chicago stole the show in an outfit that perfectly matched one that Kim had worn several days earlier.

Kim's custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin featured a plunging neckline and cut-out waist detailing, creating an ultra-sultry look, while Chicago's take on the outfit was perfect for the six-year-old, with a cute ruffled skirt and matching red cowboy boots.

The youngster wore a red T-shirt underneath, making the dress age-appropriate. Clearly delighted with her youngest daughter's look, Kim shared comparison photos or herself and Chicago, captioned "twin".

Kim's other daughter, North, 11, has never been a fan of matching with her mother, favoring her father's out-there dress sense, regularly rocking wacky outfits and even borrowing outfits from his wardrobe including the bejeweled Balmain jacket he wore to the 2016 Met Gala and a varsity jacket worn by Kanye in many of his early music videos.

Speaking of her style, North told Interview Magazine of her style and fashion icons: "I like streetwear and the '90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!"

We love that the oldest of Kim's kids beats to her own fashion drum!

