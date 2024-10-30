Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi looks so tall in photo with rarely seen brother Aire

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, is getting so big.

The six-year-old, who is the eldest of the cosmetics mogul and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott's two children, was seen in a series of images Kylie, 27, shared on Instagram recently and we can't believe how tall she is.

Kylie shared multiple snaps to mark the end of October and one photograph in particular saw Stormi and her younger brother Aire, two, walking with their famous mom outside their home.

© Instagram Stormi Webster looks so tall in this photo shared by Kylie Jenner

Stormi was seen holding her notebook in her hand while she walked and wearing an adorable Hello Kitty all-in-one. Little Aire looked super cute in his baggy jeans and T-shirt as he held onto his mom's hand and carried a Minion toy in another.

Another snap that featured on Kylie's grid post, which she captioned: "OCTOBER >>> what a month," was of Stormi sitting in what appeared to be a fitting room.

The six-year-old was busy colouring away with a highlighter pen while plenty of clothes surrounded her.

Fans in the comments section were loving getting an insight into Kylie's life over recent weeks.

"Stormi has liked to draw since she was little. So cute!!" said one fan, another wrote: "Stormi is so cute and [Aire] too, they are adorable and growing up super fast."

A third said: "Can we talk about the amount of Stormi and Aire content we've been getting recently," as another also marvelled at Stormi's height, commenting: "Stormi is getting tall every day."

© Instagram Kylie Jenner posted this photo of Stormi in her October roundup

Kylie Jenner's life with two babies, Stormi and Aire

Stormi has been much more present on the Kylie Cosmetics founder's social media ever since the 27-year-old gave birth to her in 2018. But Kylie has kept her son, Aire, more shielded from Instagram.

However, the entrepreneur has, in recent months, begun to show more of Aire online and he's so adorable.

Aire was born in February 2022 but Travis and Kylie split shortly after they welcomed their second child together.

© @krisjenner Instagram Kylie with her Stormi and Aire

In an interview with British Vogue published in August, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained how her youngest went through a name change when he was born.

The former couple initially named their son, Wolf before eventually landing on Aire, but Kylie revealed a third name was also in the mix.

Kylie Jenner with her two children

"My son's name was actually Knight for a long time," explained Kylie. "And my daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?'

"And I'm like 'No.' And she's like, 'That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.'" Kylie added: "And I'm like: 'You know what, we are not doing this again.'"

© Instagram Kylie Jenner has started sharing more photos of her son Aire

"[I would be] On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, 'I can't figure out his name.'

"Now my advice to all my friends having children is to pick the name before because when the hormones hit you can't make decisions. You can't."